OBD II connected fleet computer runs Linux

iWave’s ARM-based “OBD II” car computer features 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, an IMU, and an OBD II connector to onboard telematics.



iWave’s “Connected Car Device – OBD II” is an OEM-focused automotive device for fleet management, driving behavior, insurance company monitoring, cab aggregators, remote diagnostics, two-wheeler applications, and “immobilization,” which may refer to breathalyzer connected gear.







Connected Car Device – OBD II (left) and block diagram

iWave has kept some of the tech details under wraps, saying only that the device runs Linux on an ARM SoC with an undisclosed allotment of DDR3 RAM and NAND flash. The system supports -25 to 85°C temperatures and measures 63 x 48 x 24mm, not counting the connector that hooks into a car’s OBD II telematics system. The device, which has draws 12V power from the connector, supports all OBD II protocols, says iWave.

The OBD II computer offers standard 4G LTE and GPS, each with antennas, as well as an optional WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0 BLE module with antenna and WiFi hotspot capabilities A SIM card slot is also available.

The OBD II computer is further equipped with a 9-axis IMU with accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer. There’s also an optional battery that powers an anti-theft alarm, which can keep the device running “for a few minutes.” Status and power LEDs are optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Connected Car Device – OBD II. More information may be found on iWave’s OBD II product page.

