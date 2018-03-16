NXP IoT platform links ARM/Linux Layerscape SoCs to cloud

NXP’s “EdgeScale” suite of secure edge computing device management tools help deploy and manage Linux devices running on LSx QorIQ Layerscape SoCs, and connects them to cloud services.



NXP has added an EdgeScale suite of secure edge computing tools and services to its Linux-based Layerscape SDK for six of its networking oriented LSx QorIQ Layerscape SoCs. These include the quad-core, 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 QorIQ LS1043A, which last year received Ubuntu Core support, as well as the octa-core, Cortex-A72 LS2088a (see farther below).







Simplified EdgeScale architecture

Simplified EdgeScale architecture



The cloud-based IoT suite is designed to remotely deploy, manage, and update edge computing devices built on Layerscape SoCs. EdgeScale bridges edge nodes, sensors, and other IoT devices to cloud frameworks, automating the provisioning of software and updates to remote embedded equipment. EdgeScale can be used to deploy container applications and firmware updates, as well as build containers and generate firmware.

The technology leverages the NXP Trust Architecture already built into Layerscape SoCs, which offers Hardware Root of Trust features. These include secure boot, secure key storage, manufacturing protection, hardware resource isolation, and runtime tamper detection.

The EdgeScale suite provides three levels of management: a “point-and-click” dashboard, a Command-Line-Interface (CLI), and the RESTful API, which enables “integration with any cloud computing framework,” as well as greater UI customization. The platform supports Ubuntu, Yocto, OpenWrt, or “any custom Linux distribution.”







Detailed EdgeScale architecture (left) and feature list

(click images to enlarge)



EdgeScale supports cloud frameworks including Amazon’s AWS Greengrass , Alibaba’s Aliyun, Google Cloud, and Microsoft’s Azure IoT Edge. The latter was part of a separate announcement released in conjunction with the EdgeScale release that said that all Layerscape SoCs were being enabled with “secure execution for Azure IoT Edge computing running networking, data analytics, and compute-intensive machine learning applications.”

A year ago, NXP announced a Modular IoT Framework, which was described as a set of pre-integrated NXP hardware and software for IoT, letting customers mix and match technologies with greater assurance of interoperability. When asked how this was related to EdgeScale, Sam Fuller, head of system solutions for NXP’s digital networking group, replied: “EdgeScale is designed to manage higher level software that could have a role of processing the data and managing the communication to/from devices built from the Modular IoT Framework.”







LS102A block diagram

LS102A block diagram



LS102A — 800MHz single-core, Cortex-A53 with 1W power consumption found on F&S’ efus A53LS module

— 800MHz single-core, Cortex-A53 with 1W power consumption found on F&S’ efus A53LS module LS1028A — dual-core ARMv8 with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN)

— dual-core ARMv8 with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) LS1043A — 1.6GHz quad-core, Cortex-A53 with 10GbE support, found on the QorIQ LS1043A 10G Residential Gateway Reference Design and the X-ES XPedite6401 XMC/PrPMC mezzanine module

— 1.6GHz quad-core, Cortex-A53 with 10GbE support, found on the QorIQ LS1043A 10G Residential Gateway Reference Design and the X-ES XPedite6401 XMC/PrPMC mezzanine module LS1046A — quad-core, Cortex-A72 with dual 10GbE support (also available in dual-core LS1026A model)

— quad-core, Cortex-A72 with dual 10GbE support (also available in dual-core LS1026A model) LS1088a — 1.5GHz octa-core, Cortex-A53 with dual 10GbE support, which is also supported on the XPedite6401

— 1.5GHz octa-core, Cortex-A53 with dual 10GbE support, which is also supported on the XPedite6401 LS2088a — 2.0GHz octa-core, Cortex-A72 with 128-bit NEON-based SIMD engine for each core, plus a 10GbE XAUI Fat Pipe interface or 4x 10GBASE-KR — found on X-ES XPedite6370 SBC.

The EdgeScale suite supports the following QorIQ Layerscape processors:



Further information

NXP’s EdgeScale will be available by the end of the month. More information may be found on its EdgeScale product page.

