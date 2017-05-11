Nougat-flavored Nano-ITX SBC targets voice control

Intrinsyc’s “Open-Q 212” SBC runs Android 7 on a quad -A7 Snapdragon 212, and offers special audio features for developing voice controlled devices.



Intrinsyc has released a 120 x 120mm, Nano-ITX single board computer specifically designed for adding voice control to embedded devices. The Open-Q 212 provides extensive voice I/O, and features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Voice Activation, Snapdragon Voice+, and Fluence HD with Noise Cancellation technologies. The board will likely support a variety of voice-enabled AI agents such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and IBM Watson IoT. The Open-Q 212 ships with Android 7 “Nougat,” and Linux is supported as a special “Call for Linux” option.







Open-Q 212, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Open-Q 212 (left) and simplified Snapdragon 212 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The SBC’s Snapdragon 212 SoC is a minor update to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 that was released last year with a faster, up to 1.3GHz clock rate. The quad-core, Cortex-A7 SoC is here clocked to 1.267GHz, and is paired with an Adreno 304 GPU. The Snapdragon 212 offers HD video decode support, although the Open-Q 212 supports only [email protected] H.264/H.265 (HEVC or AVC) playback and H.264 AVC capture.The Open-Q 212 ships with 1GB LPDDR3, 8GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 + BLE are available along with an Ethernet port, which is presumably 10/100Mbps. Both the HDMI and LCD interfaces provide 720p support, and the MIPI-CSI interface supports up to an 8-megapixel camera.

The board provides 4x mic inputs, 2x speaker outputs, and 2x stereo line outputs. Additional I/O includes 4x USB 2.0 host ports, a serial port, and I2S, GPIO, and sensor headers. The 12V board provides a PMIC and RTC.

Specifications listed for the Open-Q 212 include:

Processor — Snapdragon 212 (4x 32-bit Cortex-A7 cores @ 1.267GHz; Adreno 304 GPU, DSP

Memory/Storage:

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB eMMC flash

MicroSD slot

Display/imaging: HDMI port LCD interface MIPI-CSI for up to 8MP (2-lane)

Audio: 4x microphone inputs 2x amplified speaker outputs 2x stereo line outputs Qualcomm WCD9326 codec Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Voice Activation and Voice+ Fluence HD with Noise Cancellation

Wireless: Pre-scanned 802.11n 2.4Ghz WiFi chip antenna and U.FL antenna connector Bluetooth 4.1 + BLE

Networking — Ethernet port

Other I/O: 4x USB 2.0 host ports Serial port I2S, GPIO, sensor headers

Power — 12V/3A or single-cell Li-Ion battery input; PMIC; RTC

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C

Dimensions — 120 x 120mm (Nano-ITX form factor)

Operating system — Android 7 “Nougat”; Call for Linux



Further information

The Open-Q 212 SBC is available in early adopter units for approved customers starting June 30. No production ship date was listed, but the board is available for pre-order for $595. More information may be found on Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 212 product page.

