No-frills networking appliance runs Linux on Apollo Lake

Win Enterprises unveiled a “PL-81210” networking appliance that runs Linux on a dual-core Atom x5-E3930, and offers mini-PCIe, mSATA, and up to 4x GbE.



Win Enterprises has launched a low-end networking appliance with three or four Gigabit Ethernet ports, a WAN port, and mini-PCIe expansion. The fanless, PL-81210 runs Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 6.4 on a dual-core Intel Atom x5-E3930 from the most recent Apollo Lake generation.







PL-81210, front and back (showing 4x GbE version)

PL-81210 block diagram

MB-81210 motherboard

While the Atom x5-E3930 is the only part listed on the product page, a Win Enterprises rep told us an optional model with the similar, dual-core Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 will actually be available first in “early Q3 2017,” while “other CPUs” would be available in Q4. Since the x5-E3930 and Celeron N3350 are the only dual-core Apollo Lakes, this would suggest that the quad-core Atom x7-E3950, x5-E3940, or Pentium N4200 might also be available. The block diagram also shows a choice of dual or quad-core SoCs.The PL-81210 supports up to 8GB DDR3L, and provides 8GB eMMC and an mSATA socket for storage. You also get dual USB 3.0 ports, build optional HDMI, and a rest button. The block diagram shows an LPC/Super IO interface that drives the WAN/console port, as well as a COM2, watchdog, and LED. However, only the console port is mentioned in the datasheet, which specifically notes the lack of an LED.The 124 x 120 x 19mm PL-81210 is built around a MB-81210 motherboard that will eventually be offered as a board-level product, according to the Win Enterprises rep. The MB-81210 looks as if it could be Nano-ITX (120 x 120mm) form factor. The processor is located on the reverse side of the PCB.

Specifications listed for the PL-81210 include:

Processor — Intel Atom x5-E3930 or Celeron N3350 (2x Apollo Lake cores @ 1.3GHz/1.8GHz or 1.1GHz/2.4GHz, with 6.5W or 6W TDPs, respectively)

Memory — Up to 8GB DDR3L 1600MHz

Storage — 8GB eMMC; half-size mSATA

Networking — 3x or 4x GbE ports

Other I/O: Serial console (WAN) RJ45 port 2x USB 3.0 ports Optional HDMI port (build option)

Expansion — Mini-PCIe (full-size) slot

Operating temperature — 0 to 40°C

Power — DC 12V, 3.3A 40W power adapter (Level VI); reset button

Dimensions — 124.3 x 119.6 x 19.4mm

Operating system — Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.4



Further information

The PL-81210 will be available with the optional Celeron N3350 in early Q3 2017, and with the default x5-E3930 and other Apollo Lake models in Q4. More information may be found at the Win Enterprises PL-81210 product page.

