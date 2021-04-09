New Jetson TX2 NX appears on compact edge AI computers

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon has unveiled a pair of edge AI systems based on Nvidia’s new Jetson TX2 NX: The “Boxer-8230AI” offers 5x GbE while the “Boxer-8233AI” has dual GbE with PoE/PSE plus HDMI in and out.



Aaeon is a prolific manufacturer of new embedded systems by any measure. Yet, many of its Boxer line of fanless, compact embedded computers are respins of earlier models with new processors or a few feature modifications. The new Boxer-823xAI models are based closely on earlier Boxers based on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX, but instead tapping the new Jetson TX2 NX.







Boxer-8230AI, front and back

The Boxer-8230AI is a slightly modified version of the Xavier NX based Boxer-8250AI while the Boxer-8233AI is an even closer copy of the Xavier NX based Boxer-8253AI . One major difference is that the TX2 NX supplies half the RAM as the Xavier NX with 4GB LPDDR4.

The Boxer-8230AI and Boxer-8233AI are the first products we have seen based on the TX2 NX, which falls between the Jetson TX2 and lower-end Jetson Nano. All three Jetson models offer less processing power than the Xavier NX and the high-end AGX Xavier.







Jetson TX2 NX and block diagram

The Jetson TX2 NX runs Nvidia’s Ubuntu 18.04 based Linux distribution on the same hexa-core CPU and 256-core Pascal GPU as the TX2 with 1.33-TOPS AI performance. It supplies the same 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC as the lower-end 4GB TX2 module. However, it moves from a 400-pin board-to-board edge connector to the 260-pin connector found on the Nano and Xavier NX and has fewer PCIe Gen2, MIPI-CSI, MIPI-DSI, and other interfaces than the TX2.

The Jetson TX2 NX delivers up to 2.5X the performance of Jetson Nano, claims Nvidia. It has the same 69.6 x 45mm form factor as the Nano and Xavier NX compared to 87 x 50mm on the TX2.



Boxer-8230AI

The chief difference between the Boxer-8230AI and Xavier NX based Boxer-8250AI is the addition of a 2.5-inch SATA III drive available on a “high version,” which has a slightly wider -15 to 70°C operating range than the standard model. Even the standard model provides a slightly wider -15 to 65°C range than the Boxer-8250AI. Both models add 50G anti-shock protection in addition to the earlier 3.5 Grms vibration resistance.

The Boxer-8230AI has the same 175.8 x 100 x 39mm dimensions and port layout as the Boxer-8250AI and similarly provides 5x GbE ports for running IP cameras. Other features include 4x USB 3.2 Gen1, 2x RS-232, and single HDMI and micro-USB OTG ports. You also get a microSD slot and a 10-24VDC terminal block. For more details, please see our earlier Boxer-8250AI report.

Boxer-8233AI

The Boxer-8233AI appears to be identical to the Xavier NX powered Boxer-8253AI except for the TX2 NX module and its lower 4GB RAM count. The 180.0 x 136.0 x 61.1mm system features 3x GbE ports, two of which offer PoE PSE for up to 60W total power. There is an HDMI 1.4 input port in addition to the HDMI 2.0 output.







Boxer-8233AI, front and back

Other features include 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports and single micro-USB, 13-channel DIO via DB15, and a DB9 port that combines RS-232/485 and CANBus. You also get a SATA bay, mini-PCIe with mSATA and a SIM card slot, and an M.2 E-key slot for WiFi. More details on this rugged, 12-24VDC powered system may be seen in our Boxer-8253AI report.



Further information

The Boxer-8230AI and Boxer-8233AI are still under development, but a limited supply of samples is available with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in Aaeon’s Boxer-8230AI and Boxer-8233AI product pages.