Gemini Lake Refresh boosts the burst and trims the TDP

Intel has added six Gemini Lake Refresh Pentium and Celeron SoCs to the 14nm, Atom-class product line with faster, up to 3.2GHz burst rates plus faster base rates on two of desktop models and lower 6W TDPs for the three mobile parts.



Intel made a lot of noise last week when it announced its low-power, Atom-class Lakefield follow-on to the 14nm Gemini Lake generation, based on faster new 10nm Tremont cores. Yet, Lakemont won’t begin to appear in products until the end of the year. This week, the chipmaker quietly filled the gap by posting details on six newly available Gemini Lake Refresh models with faster maximum clock rates. The posting follows the similarly PR-free release of dual-core Pentium Gold 6405U and Celeron 5205U models on the low end of its 14nm, Core-class Comet Lake family.







As reported on Notebook Check , the six mostly quad-core Gemini Lake models include three 6W mobile parts and three 10W desktop parts. Each group includes a Pentium and two Celerons, one of which is dual-core.

Like the original six Gemini Lake models, all six new parts use single-threaded, 14nm Goldmont Plus cores. They similarly provide 4MB cache and Intel UHD Graphics 600 or 605 and support dual-channel DDR4 and LPDDR4 at up to 2400MHz.

All six new SKUs feature higher burst rates than their older counterparts. Two of the desktop processors — the 2.00GHz Pentium Silver J5040 and Celeron J4125 — also have higher base rates than their respective 1.5GHz siblings. The mobile models have slightly lower 6W TDPs than the 6.5W originals. The Scenario Design Power (SDP) ratings continue to be 4.8W for the mobile SoCs.

New Gemini Lake Refresh desktop versions include:

Pentium Silver J5040 — 4x 14nm @ 2.00GHz/3.2GHz; 10W TDP

Celeron J4125 — 4x 14nm @ 2.00GHz/2.7GHz; 10W TDP

Celeron J4025 — 2x 14nm @ 2:00GHz/2.9GHz; 10W TDP

Earlier desktop versions include:

Pentium Silver J5005 — 4x 14nm @ 1.5GHz/2.8GHz; 10W TDP

Celeron J4105 — 4x 14nm @ 1.5GHz/2.5GHz; 10W TDP

Celeron J4005 — 2x 14nm @ 2:00GHz/2.7GHz; 10W TDP

New Gemini Lake Refresh mobile versions include:

Pentium Silver N5030 — 4x 14nm @ 1.1GHz/3.1GHz; 6W TDP; 4.8W SDP

Celeron N4120 — 4x 14nm @ 1.1GHz/2.6GHz; 6W TDP; 4.8W SDP

Celeron N4020 — 2x 14nm @ 1.1GHz/2.8GHz; 6W TDP; 4.8W SDP

Earlier mobile versions include:

Pentium Silver N5000 — 4x 14nm @ 1.1GHz/2.7GHz; 6.5W TDP; 4.8W SDP

Celeron N4100 — 4x 14nm @ 1.1GHz/2.4GHz; 6.5W TDP; 4.8W SDP

Celeron N4000 — 2x 14nm @ 1.1GHz/2.6GHz; 6.5W TDP; 4.8W SDP

Compared to the similarly 14nm Apollo Lake generation, Gemini Lake provided larger 4MB caches, leading to slightly better performance. The desktop models also dropped from 12W to 10W TDPs.

Video performance improved due to a new multimedia encoding/decoding engine borrowed from Kaby Lake that supports 4K HEVC and VP9 (8-bit and 10-bit) video. Graphics in general were also enhanced with a new Gen10 display controller with HDMI 2.0 support plus Local Adaptive Contrast Enhancement (LACE) technology for improved sunlight readability.



Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh chips appear to be available now. We saw no prices listed. More information may be found on Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh Ark page.