New Cherry Trail Pico-ITX SBC also available in 7- and 10-inch touch-panels

Estone Technology (AKA Habey) has launched a Linux-friendly “EMB-2610” Pico-ITX SBC built on an Atom x5-Z8350 with WiFi, BT, and optional PoE, and also introduced 7- and 10-inch touch-panel PCs built on it.



Over the last decade, Toledo, Ohio based Estone Technology has sold products under either the Estone or Habey label. It’s now integrating the operations and websites under the Estone brand. The product page for the new EMB-2610 Pico-ITX SBC, for example, points to a Habey EMB-2610 datasheet. The EMB-2610 also powers new 7-inch PPC-6607 and 10.1-inch PPC-6610 touch-panel PCs (see farther below).







EMB-2610 from two angles

(click images to enlarge)



The EMB-2610 follows earlier Habey Pico-ITX SBCs such as last year’s i.MX6 UL powered EMB-2200 and i.MX6 based EMB-2230 . This time Estone has turned to a 14nm Intel Atom SoC. Instead of going with Apollo Lake, however, it’s using the quad-core, 1.92GHz Atom x5-Z8350 from the Cherry Trail family that tried and failed to win market share in Android phones.

The Atom x5-Z8350 is the same SoC used by Aaeon’s UP Core, which yesterday began its post-Kickstarter shipments. Like the UP Core, the 100 x 72mm, Pico-ITX form factor EMB-2610 supports Windows 10 and 10 IoT in addition to Android and “various Linux distros.”

The EMB-2610 is available with 2GB or 4GB of DDR3L, and offers a microSD slot and up to or 64GB iNAND flash. There’s a WiFi/Bluetooth module, as well as a GbE port with optional Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), enabled via an add-on board.







EMB-2610 with PoE add-on board

(click image to enlarge)



The EMB-2610 is further equipped with a micro-HDMI port, as well as LVDS, eDP, or MIPI-DSI, all supported via a touch controller. There’s also an audio header and MIPI-CSI. USB 3.0 and 2.0 host ports are available along with a micro-USB port, and there’s a smattering of serial, GPIO, and USB headers.

The slim-height board uses the same 40-pin expansion header found on the i.MX6-based EMB-2230. The connector, which supports optional Estone modules for 8x GPIO, front panel controls, PCIe, and PoE, is available with header specs and diagrams “to make it easy to develop custom expansion items,” says Estone. If you use the connector for PCIe, the GbE port is disabled.







EMB-2610 40-pin pinout

(click image to enlarge)



Processor — Intel Atom x5-Z8350 (4x Cherry Trail cores @ 1.44GHz / 1.84GHz burst); Intel HD 400 Graphics (200MHz/500MHz)

Memory/storage: 2GB or 4GB DDR3L 32GB or 64GB iNAND flash MicroSD slot

Wireless — WiFi/Bluetooth module

Networking — GbE port with optional PoE

Media I/O: Micro-HDMI port at 1920 x 1080 24-bit LVDS, eDP, or MIPI-DSI at 1920 x 1200 I2C capacitive touch controller MIPI-CSI Audio header with line-out, mic-in, headphone, 10W speaker

Other I/O: USB 3.0 host port USB 2.0 host port USB 2.0 header Micro-USB 2.0 port RS232 RS232/485 via terminal block 4x GPIO 2x I2C (for TP and MIPI-CSI)

Expansion — 40-pin connector with PCIe x1, GPIO, font panel control, PoE input

Other features — Watchdog

Power — 12V/19V DC header or optional PoE

Operating temperature — 0 to 50°C

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor

Operating system — Linux, Android 5.1, Windows 10 and 10 IoT

Specifications listed for the EMB-2610 include:





PPC-6607 and PPC-6610



Estone has also launched two touch-panel PCs built on the EMB-2610 board, both with projected capacitive touch and 400 nits brightness. The fanless PPC-6607 and PPC-6610 provide front panel IP65 ingress protection, and like the SBC, support 0 to 50°C temperatures. Both are available with wall, panel, or 75 x 75mm VESA mounting. They both support Android and Linux (Yocto Project based, judging from the image above) in addition to the Windows 10 OS shown in the images below.







PPC-6607, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







PPC-6610

(click image to enlarge)







PPC-6607 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The 7-inch PPC-6607 has 1024 x 600 pixels, an 800:1 contrast ratio, 75 degree viewing angles, and 15,000 hours backlight lifetime. The 10-inch PPC-6610 offers 1920 x 1200 resolution with a 1300:1 contrast ratio, 85-degree viewing angles, and 25,000 hours of backlighting.Both touch-panels provide a minimum of 2GB DDR3 and 32GB flash. All the display interfaces from the SBC are available, and you get an optional internal antenna for the wireless module. The GbE port supports Estone’s optional boards, including the PoE board.Estone has converted the USB header to a port, so you get a USB 3.0 port and 2x USB 2.0 ports. The RS232/485 and 2x GPIO interfaces are available via a terminal block.

Options include a 5-megapixel CSI camera and dual 10W speakers. Several additional options are listed only on the 7-inch PPC-6607. These include an NFC chip, customizable touch buttons and light sensors, and dual-color, GPIO controllable LED light-bars.



Further Information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EMB-2610 SBC and PPC-6607 and PPC-6610 touch-panel computers. More information may be found on Estone Technology’s EMB-2610, PPC-6607, and PPC-6610 product pages.