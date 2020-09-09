Networking SBC boasts 2.5GbE, GbE with PoE and optional 5G and WiFi 6



Wally’s $200 “DR6018 v2” router SBC runs Linux on a quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6010 and features 2.5GbE, 3x GbE, GbE with PoE, and 2x M.2 and SIM slots for 4G/5G and 802.11ax (WiFi 6).



When Wally’s Communications launched its DR6018 router board in May, company reps noted it was a prototype that would be improved after customer feedback. The result is the DR6018 v2, which offers improvements such as a smaller size, dual SIM card slots, and a second M.2 slot, but with one less GbE port.







DR6018 v2







DR6018 v1

Whereas the original DR6018 and an almost identical Compex CP01 board we covered in the same report are based on a Qualcomm Atheros IPQ6018, the DR6018 v2 uses the similarly quad-core, Cortex-A53 IPQ6010. Although the IPQ6010 is listed by Qualcomm along with an IP6028 model as part of a Qualcomm Networking Pro 400 family that tops out at 1GHz and is limited to 802.11ac (WiFi 5), a Wally’s rep tells us the SoC runs at up to 1.8GHz and features 802.11a/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6) support, just like the IPQ6018. The only difference is that the IPQ6010 lacks the AI capabilities of the IPQ6018, says Wally’s.

The dual-band, 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11a/n/ac/ax standard offers lower latency and power consumption, improved simultaneous data delivery, and up to 30 percent faster speed than Wave2, the newer version of 802.11ac. Like Wave2 802.11ac, 802.11ax features dual-band concurrent MU-MIMO for simultaneous WiFi connections to multiple devices.

The 185 x 116mm DR6018 v2 board (down from 219 x 150 x 16.55mm) is once again supported with Linux, including OpenWrt. Like the V1, the V2 is equipped with up to 1GB DDR3L along with 256MB NAND, 32MB NOR, and a microSD slot.

The DR6018 v2 is equipped with USB 2.0 host and USB 3.0 Type-C ports and a 12-pin serial interface. There is also an “LED header” with an FFC/FPC connector, which appears to refer to an LCD interface.

Like the v1 board, the DR6018 v2 has a single 2.5GbE port, but it has one less GbE port. The v2 supplies 3x GbE standard GbE ports and a fourth GbE with Power-over-Ethernet with 24V~48V (802.3bt). Unlike the original, it offers active in addition to passive PoE support.







DR6018 v2 detail view





Like the v1, the v2 offers an M.2 E-key socket with PCIe 3.0 support for an optional Qualcomm QCN9074 802.11ax module. It also provides an M.2 B-key with USB 3.0 signals that supports an optional Quectel 5G-enabled RM500Q-G module. Unlike the original, there are dual SIM card slots and 4x MMCX antenna connectors.

Although it is not indicated in the spec sheet or detail view, the back of the board has a socket for plugging in an optional Bluetooth module, as well as a mini-USB port for Bluetooth debug. Also available are a JTAG header, a reset button, and boot config and auth enable switches.

The DR6018 v2 has 40-pin GPIO, but it is not broken out for hardware hacking. The 12V powered board once again supports -40 to 70°C temperatures.



Further information

The DR6018 v2 is sampling now for $200. More information may be found on Wally’s DR6018 v2 product page.

