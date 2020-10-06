Networking module and dev kit tap 2.5GbE and 802.11ax ready IPQ6000

8devices’ $79 and up “Mango” module and $219 “Mango-DVK” run OpenWrt Linux on an up to 1.8GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 SoC with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). The DVK features 2.5GbE with PoE, SFP, and 2x GbE.



8devices has opened pre-orders on a surface-mountable Mango compute module that runs OpenWrt Linux on the Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 “Cypress” networking processors. The $79 Mango module uses the 1.2GHz IPQ6000 and the $99 Mango-I uses the 1.8GHz IPQ6010.

As far as we can see, the two processors and two modules are otherwise identical except possibly for the temperature range. The operating range for the Mango-I and the $219 Mango-DVK carrier board are listed at -45 to 85°C while the Mango is listed at 0 to 65°C, so the DVK presumably ships with the Mango-I.







Mango-DVK (left) and Mango-DVK

(click images to enlarge)



Both processors are much like the 1.8GHz IPQ6018 found on Wally’s DR6018 SBC, which is also sold by Compex as the CP01. Like the IPQ6018, the IPQ6000 and IPQ6010 are quad-core, Cortex-A53 processors with built-in support for with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6).

The dual-band, dual concurrent 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11ax standard provides lower latency and power consumption, improved simultaneous data delivery, and up to 30 percent faster speed than Wave2 — the second, faster wave of 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). Like Wave2 802.11ac, 802.11ax uses dual-band MU-MIMO technology for simultaneous WiFi connections to multiple devices.

The IPQ6000/6010 offers strong Ethernet support. 8devices touts the chips for their NEON SIMD DSP extensions for each core, which assists in networking tasks, as well as the NAT engine and crypto engine.

The Mango follows 8devices’ earlier, Qualcomm IPQ4018-based Jalapeno and IPQ4019- and IPQ4029-based Habanero modules. The quad-core, Cortex-A7 IPQ40xx chips offer Wave2 802.11ac.







Mango-I, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The 61.7 x 38.2mm Mango module, which we saw on CNXSoft , ships with 512MB to 2GB DDR3L RAM. You also get 32MB NOR plus 256MB to 1GB NAND flash.

The module supports 802.11ax with 22 dBm per chain RF output power. It also offers dual Ethernet SerDes connections for connecting external multi-GbE PHYs at 6.25, 5, 3.125, and 1.25Gbps speeds. The module supports up to 5x GbE and 2x 2.5GbE ports.







Mango block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The Mango provides a display controller and I/O including PCIe 3.0, USB 3.0 and 2.0, UART, Parallel NAND, reset, and SDIO 3.0 and eMMC. You also get 2x SPI, 4x I2C, 4x PWM, and 64x GPIO.

The Mango-DVK carrier board provides an empty eMMC socket and an SD slot. Networking features include 2x GbE ports, an SFP cage, and a 2.5GbE port with passive 24-48V Power-over-Ethernet. There are also dual U.FL WiFi antennas.







Mango-DVK and detail views

(click images to enlarge)







CP03



The Mango-DVK is further equipped with a mini-PCIe socket with PCIe 3.0 and USB 2.0 signals. Other features include a USB 3.0 port and UART and GPIO headers. The board is powered by a 9-60V DC input jack. There is also an optional 5V/3.3V output header.



Compex CP03

In addition to providing the IPQ6018 based CP01 board, Compex offers an IPQ6000-based CP03 SBC in a circular form factor for mesh routers. The CP03 has dual GbE ports, a micro-USB port, and a pair of U.FL connectors.



Further information

The Mango products are available for pre-order, with shipments starting Nov. 11 at the following shopping pages: Mango ($79), Mango-I ($99), and Mango-DVK ($219). More information may be found in 8devices’ announcement.