Networking-focused module runs Linux on NXP’s S32G

MicroSys’ “Miriac MPX-S32G274A” module runs Linux on NXP’s safety-critical, quad Cortex-A53, 3x -M7 S32G SoC along with 4GB soldered LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, a PMIC, and an RTC.



Earlier this year, MicroSys announced a “Miriac SBC-S32G274A development kit for automotive and industrial networking built around NXP’s newly announced S32G family of automotive networking processors. The SoC is implemented via a Miriac MPX-S32G274A module that uses the initial S32V234 model. At the time, MicroSys had only limited information, but it has now formally launched the module with its own product page and an expected ship date in the second quarter.







MPX-S32G274A and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



There’s no mention of OS support in the MPX-S32G274A documentation except to note that a Linux BSP ships with the optional development kit. In fact, the S32G SoC itself is offered to vendors with a Linux BSP, as well as AUTOSAR and S32 Design Studio IDE software.

The dev kit (and presumably the module) is designed for creating a gateway and networking hub for ADAS and autonomous cars. It also targets industrial automation, medical, railway & transportation, construction, and defense applications.

The S32V234 has a 1GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A53 block accompanied by 3x Cortex-M7 real-time cores that can be configured to run in lockstep for ASIL-D applications. The headless SoC is loaded with coprocessors including Ethernet packet forwarding and hardware security engines. Network accelerators include CAN FD, FlexRay, SPI, and LIN (Local Interconnect Network), as well as a Low Latency Communications Engine (LLCE).

The Miriac MPX-S32G274A module follows MicroSys’ earlier Miriac MPX-S32V234, which is based on NXP’s earlier, image processing focused S32V234 automotive SoC with 4x -A53 cores. The similarly 314-pin MXM golden finger equipped MPX-S32G274A is slightly smaller at 82 x 50mm.

The MPX-S32G274A is loaded with the S32V234 and 4GB soldered LPDDR4 RAM at 1600MT/s. There’s also 512Mb QuadSPI flash and 16GB eMMC.

The dev kit supports up to 32GB RAM, so that is likely an option here, even if only for volume orders. The eMMC interface also supports an optional microSD connection, and you can boot from either, as well as the QSPI.







Miriac SBC-S32G274A dev kit and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The MPX-S32G274A module supports 4x SERDES and 3x RGMII Ethernet ports. Other I/O includes 2x UART, 4x SPI, 4x I2C, and a single ULPI-USB interface.

The module provides automotive interfaces including 20x CAN-FD, 2x FlexRay, and 4x LIN. Other features include 12x analog inputs (ADCs), Aurora and JTAG debug interfaces, and pins that can operate as GPIO.

The 12V module has a PMIC and an RTC. No operating range was listed, but the dev kit is available in commercial and optional 40 to 85°C models, with the latter available on request.



Further information

The Miriac MPX-S32G274A will be available in the second quarter at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in MicroSys’ announcement and product page.