Networking appliance runs Linux on new quad- and octa-core Denverton CPUs

Axiomtek’s “NA362” net appliance features Intel’s Atom C3538 and C3758 chips, and offers 6x GbE, 4x 10GbE SFP+, mini-PCIe, SATA, and up to 128GB DDR4 RAM.



Axiomtek’s NA362 network appliance, which sits on the high end of our embedded coverage, gives you a choice of two new members of Intel’s Atom C3000 “Denverton” family: the quad-core C3538 and octa-core C3758. Earlier Linux-friendly Denverton products that we’ve covered were COM Express Basic Type 7 modules that tapped the original 16-core, 2.2GHz C3000. These include DFI’s DV970, Congatec’s Conga-B7AC, and Portwell’s PCOM-B701.







NA362, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Atom C3538 is clocked at 2.1GHz with 15W TDP, and has 8MB cache, and the Atom C3758 clocks to 2.2GHz with 25W TDP, and has 16MB cache. Like the C3000, no graphics support is included, but there’s plenty of Ethernet and PCIe support.

The NA362 supports network applications including UTM, VPN, firewall, gateway, SD-WAN, and vCPE. It supports Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT), including accelerated symmetric encryption and authentication, asymmetric encryption, digital signatures, RSA, DH, ECC, and lossless data compression. It also supports the Intel Data Plane Development Kit (Intel DPDK), “which greatly boosts packet processing performance and throughput, allowing more time for data plane applications,” says Axiomtek.

Unlike the COM Express modules, which topped out at 32GB (DV970) or 48GB DDR4 RAM, the NA362 offers two SODIMM slots on the C3538 model for up to 64GB DDR4, and four slots on the C3758 for up to 128GB. The NA362 features 6x Intel i210 GbE ports with one LAN bypass pair, and the octa-core C3758 also provides 4x 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports.







NA362 front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The NA362 is further equipped with a 2.5-inch SATA 3.0 slot, as well as an mSATA slot. There’s a separate mini-PCIe slot for wireless expansion, as well as 2x USB 2.0 ports and a serial console port.

The 1U form-factor NA362 measures 231 x 197 x 44mm, and supports 0 to 40°C temperatures. The system ships with a 12V, 5A or 12V, 7A power adapter depending on whether you use the quad- or octa-core processor. There’s also a watchdog and optional TPM. OS support includes “Yocto, Linux, Windows Server 2012 R2, and Windows Server 2016,” says the company.

The NA362 is similar in design to the Marvell Armada 370 based NA150 networking appliance announced in 2015. Two other Linux-ready Axiomtek NAxxx network appliances are currently marked as “new.” These quad-GbE models include the “Apollo Lake” based NA345, which was briefly teased as part of Intel’s Apollo Lake launch a year ago. There is also a NA130 model that offers a once ubiquitous SoC we don’t see much of anymore: AMD’s dual-core G-Series GX-210.



Further information

The NA362 will be available later this month at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Axiomtek’s NA362 product page.

