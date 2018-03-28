Net appliance features dual 10GbE ports and up to 16-core Atom C3000

Aaeon’s 1U “FWS-7360” network appliance runs on an 8- to 16-core Atom C3000, and offers 2x 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports, 2x 10GbE copper ports, 2x GbE copper ports, up to 64GB DDR4, plus SATA, mSATA, and optional mini-PCIe.



Designed for wireless gateway, SD-WAN, IPS, WAN optimization, NFV, and vCPE applications, Aaeon’s FWS-7360 is a more advanced cousin of the similarly Intel Atom C3000 (“Denverton”) based FWS-2360 announced about two months ago. The FWS-7360 adds a pair of 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports, however, and uses higher-end 8- to 16-core Denverton SoCs instead of the dual- or quad-core options on the FWS-2360. The SoCs are supported with up to 64GB DDR4 RAM.







FWS-7360, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The “enterprise-grade,” 1U rackmount form factor FWS-7360 supports a 2.2GHz, octa-core Atom C3758, as well as the 2GHz, 12-core C3858 and 2GHz, 16-core C3958. They all support Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) security and compression technology. No OS support was listed, but the FWS-2360 runs Linux, and we are confident it’s the same here.

The increased core counts enable “higher data transmission throughput rates and a reduced risk of system bottlenecks and data loss,” says Aaeon. We imagine the same goes for the 10GbE ports, which Aaeon says are more cost effective and flexible due to being “connected directly to the CPU instead of an expansion slot.”

The FWS-7360 is further equipped with 6x Ethernet ports: 2x Intel i211-based 1GbE copper, and a pair each of 10GbE copper and 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports based on a Marvell 88E1543 controller. It also supports up to 2-pair bypass. You can add WiFi or 4G with up two optional mini-PCIe and SIM slots. There’s also a NIM (Network Interface Module) slot that can be swapped out for PCIe x8 expansion. Aaeon offers a family of NIM cards that feature PCI-Express host interfaces and offer solutions tailored for virtual network deployment and management.

The FWS-7360 provides either dual 2.5-inch SATA bays or a single 3.5-inch connection, and there are up to two optional mSATA bays. The system is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0 ports, an internal USB 2.0 header, a console port, an RTC, LEDs, and a watchdog.

Options include a VGA port, TPM, and a “rear expansion slot.” The photo suggests there’s some kind of control pad with an LCD display.

Despite the onboard fan, the system’s monster processors limit the AC-powered FWS-7360 to a 0 to 40°C range. However, you get 0.5 Grms, 5~500Hz vibration resistance using a 3.5-inch HDD, as well as shock protection rated for 10G peak acceleration (11 m sec. duration).



Further information

The FWS-7360 is “coming soon” at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Aaeon’s FWS-7360 product page.

