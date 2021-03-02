Net appliance boasts four 10GbE ports and up to three wireless links

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon’s “FWS-2365” net appliance runs on an up to 16-core Atom C3000 with up to 6x GbE and 4x 10GbE SFP+ ports plus 2x SATA, 2x USB, 2x mini-PCIe, M.2, and eMMC.



Aaeon announced a desktop network appliance for white box uCPE and SD-WAN applications with VPN support and NFV functions such as firewall and router deployment. The FWS-2365 follows earlier FWS branded appliances such as the FWS-2360 and FWS-7360, which similarly feature Intel’s 4x to 16x core Atom C3000 (“Denverton”) networking SoC. No OS support was listed, but the FWS-2360 supports Linux.







FWS-2365 (left) and rear view with optional antennas

Like the FWS-2360, the 260 x 178 x 44mm FWS-2365 has 6x GbE ports. Like the FWS-7360, which offers 10x GbE ports, it also provides 10GbE SFP+ ports, in this case 4x instead of 2x.

Note that the quad-core model is limited to 2x 10GbE SFP+. On all the core configurations, two of the GbE ports co-lay with SFP+, suggesting that you may be limited to 8x Ethernet ports running simultaneously. Other Atom C3000 based net appliances with 10GbE include Nexcom’s vDNA 1160 and Advantech’s FWA-1112VC, which both offer 2x 10GbE SFP+ and up to 6x GbE.

The FWS-2365 provides LAN bypass support on one pair on LAN 3-4. A console port is available along with remote console support for system management and monitoring.

The system supports Zero Touch Provision (ZTP) services for fast deployment, setup, and network authorization. Supported performance acceleration tools including Intel QAT, SR-IOV, AES-NI, Virtualization Technology, and DPDK.







FWS-2365 with antennas

Aaeon does not list the maximum RAM available via the dual DDR4 slots. (The FWS-2360 supports up to 32GB DDR4 and the FWS-7360 can load up to 64GB.) The appliance provides 16GB to 128GB eMMC and dual 2.5-inch SATA III bays.

mSATA is supported on the M.2 B-key 3052 socket, which is accompanied by a SIM card slot. There are also half- and full-size mini-PCIe slots, and the full-sized slot has its own SIM slot. You could load WiFi on the half-card slot and 4G or 5G on the other slots, says Aaeon. The system provides 6x antenna holes.

The FWS-2365 is further equipped with single USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, a KB/mouse header, a fan header, 4-in/4-out GPIO, and a GPIO-linked programmable button. You also get a watchdog, RTC, 24 LEDs, and power and reset buttons.

The system has a 12V DC input along with 40W or 60W adapters, depending on the core count. The appliance can operate at 0 to 40°C with 10%~80% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance. Vibration resistance is rated at 1.5Grms with an SSD and 0.5Grms with an HDD. Shock resistance is listed at 10G peak.



Further information

The FWS-2365 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and product page.