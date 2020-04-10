Nano-ITX board gets Whiskey Lake squared away

Portwell’s Linux-friendly “NANO-6051” SBC builds on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform with up to 32GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x mini-DP, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, and 2x M.2 slots.



American Portwell announced the first Nano-ITX SBC we’ve seen that features Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform. The 120 x 120mm form factor, which Portwell has used in boards such as the Intel 5th Gen “Broadwell” based NANO-6050, has just slightly less board space than the roughly 146 x 101mm 3.5-inch form factor. There have been at least a half dozen Whiskey Lake based 3.5-inch SBCs, including Aaeon’s recently announced GENE-WHU6.







NANO-6051, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless NANO-6051 provides a choice of Intel’s quad-core, 8-thread, 1.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE and i5-8365UE (1.6GHz/4.1GHz), as well as the dual-core, quad-thread 2.2GHz/3.9GHz Core i3-8145UE. OS support includes Ubuntu and a “real-time” Yocto Project,stack, as well as Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and “Wind River,” which could mean either VxWorks, Wind River Linux, or both. The board supports Intel technologies including Intel Optane Memory, Turbo Boost, Hyper-Threading, Virtualization (VT-x), Thermal Monitoring, Trusted Execution, and Speed Step Technology.

Like most of the Whiskey Lake SBCs we’ve seen, the NANO-6051 can load up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM. There’s an M.2 M-key 2280 socket for an SSD and an M.2 E-key 2230 for wireless.







NANO-6051 portside view

(click image to enlarge)



The NANO-6051 supports dual simultaneous displays with mini-DP ports and offers an audio combo jack and headers. You also get 2x GbE and 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports. Headers are provided for 4x USB 3.0, 8-bit GPIO, and RS-232/422/485. A TPM 2.0 chip and a watchdog are also available.

Specifications listed for the NANO-6051 include:

Processor — Intel 8th Gen “Whiskey Lake” UE-series Core (2x or 4x core @ up to 2.0GHz); Intel UHD Graphics 620; 15W TDP (configurable TDP of 12.5W to 25W)

Memory — Up to 32GB DDR4 via 2x sockets at 2400MHz

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I219LM and I210AT)

Display/media: 2x mini-DP ports at up to 4096 x 2304 for dual independent displays Audio combo jack with line-out/mic-in; line-in, line-out, mic-in headers (Realtek ALC888S HDA)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 host ports (10Gbps) 4x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) headers RS232/422/485 header 8-bit GPIO

Expansion: M.2 E-Key 2230 slot for WiFi/BT M.2 M-Key 2280 for SSDs (supports Intel Optane)

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; heatspreader; TPM 2.0; 10+ year product life span support

Power — 12V DC input

Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C; 5-95% relative humidity tolerance (non-condensing)

Dimensions — 120 x 120mm (Nano-ITX form factor)

Operating system — Ubuntu; Yocto; Windows 10 IoT Enterprise; “Wind River”



Further information

The NANO-6051 appears to be available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Portwell’s announcement and product page.