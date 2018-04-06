MSC and Data Modul unveil Intel 8th Gen modules

MSC and Data Modul have each revealed COM Express Basic Type 6 modules that run Linux or Windows on Intel’s 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” Core H- and Xeon M-series CPUs.



Two more vendors have posted specs for COM Express Basic Type 6 modules running Intel’s 8th Generation “Coffee Lake” Core and Xeon CPUs. Data Modul’s EDM-COMB-CF6 and MSC Technologies’ MSC C6B-CFLH follow Congatec’s Conga-TS370 and Seco’s COMe-C08-BT6, which were announced earlier this week along with Intel’s new H- and M-series 8th Gen models.







Data Modul’s EDM-COMB-CF6 (left) and MSC Technologies’ MSC C6B-CFLH

(click images to enlarge)



Intel Core i7-8850H (6x 12-thread 14nm Coffee Lake cores @ 2.6GHz/4.3GHz); 9MB Cache, 45W TDP (35W cTDP)

Intel Core i5-8400H 4x 8-thread 14nm Coffee Lake cores @ 2.5GHz/4.2GHz); 8MB Cache, 45W TDP (35W cTDP)

Intel Xeon E-2176M, 8850H (6x 12-thread 14nm Coffee Lake cores @ 2.7GHz/4.4GHz); 9MB Cache, 45W TDP (35W cTDP)

As is typical of the first wave of COM Express modules built around a new Intel CPU, all of these 125 x 95mm Basic Type 6 modules are similar. They all supply a Yocto Project based Linux BSP, and support Windows 10 and an EAPI hardware programming interface. The supported Coffee Lake H- and M-series chips are as follows:

The Coffee Lake chips, which are also referred to as Kaby Lake Refresh, represent the fourth generation of Intel’s 14nm fabricated Core chips, following Broadwell, Skylake, and Kaby Lake. The processors offer relatively modest performance and power efficiency improvements, depending on the model. (Intel also announced new U-series 8th Gen chips and a new line of desktop-oriented T-series 8th Gen chips.)

Like the Congatec and Seco modules, the Data Modul and MSC COMs support 0 to 60° temperatures. Data Modul’s EDM-COMB-CF6 also offers -40 to 85°C support on request. The MSC C6B-CFLH, meanwhile, stands out with its wide-range 8.5V to 20V DC input (with optional 5V) compared to Data Modul’s 12V or 5V inputs.







Intel’s 8th Gen M- and H-series processors

(click image to enlarge)



Both the Data Modul and MSC modules support up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory via dual sockets with optional ECC available on the Xeon SKU. There are 4x SATA III interfaces, as well as an Intel i219-LM GbE controller. Data Modul supports its GbE with AMT 11, and also offers an optional onboard module with Intel’s new Wireless-AC 9560, a souped-up 802.11ac WiFi technology.

The integrated Intel UHD630 graphics supports up to three independent 4K displays via DisplayPort 1.2, DVI, and HDMI 1.4a. (Data Modul’s EDM-COMB-CF6 also supports HDMI 2.0a, which includes an external level shifter.) Both modules provide HD-ready 24-bit LVDS or optional 4K-ready eDP 1.4. HD Audio is also available.

Like the Congatec and Seco modules, both new entries provide Intel’s new 300-series I/O chipsets, which are based on the upcoming Cannon Lake PCH. With the Q370 (Core models), both modules support up to 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, which can operate at up to 10Gbps. The Xeon versions provide CM247 chipsets, and Data Modul also mentions an HM370.







EDM-COMB-CF6 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



On the Data Modul COM, two of the USB 3.1 interfaces can be expressed as Type-C ports. It also provides 8x USB 2.0 interfaces, and a USB OTG connection. The MSC C6B-CFLH lists only the 4x USB 3.1 plus 4x USB 2.0 links. Dual serial interfaces are available on both modules.

Expansion features on both modules include a PEG x16 Gen3 and 8x PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes, as well as LPC. Data Modul also lists SMB and I2C.

Both modules provide a watchdog, RTC support, and a TPM 2.0 security chip, while the EDM-COMB-CF6 also lists GPIOs, IEEE1588 support, and SPI for onboard/external flash. The MSC C6B-CFLH additionally supports ACPI power management, and offers its own boot device selection firmware.

EDM-COMB-CF6 accessories include a heatspreader or active and passive cooling systems. Unlike the Congatec and Seco COMs, no carrier boards were announced.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for Data Modul’s EDM-COMB-CF6 or MSC Technologies’ MSC C6B-CFLH. More information may be found in the Data Modul EDM-COMB-CF6 and MSC Technologies MSC C6B-CFLH product pages.

