Motorcycle HUD attaches to existing helmets

Mango teQ’s “Reyedr HUD” device attaches to existing motorcycle helmets, offering holographic displays for speed, navigation, and distance.



Motorcycle riders can be awfully particular about their helmets, which can also be quite expensive. That could be one reason Skully went out of business after launching its $1,499 Skully AR-1 helmet, which offered an Android-based augmented reality head-up display (HUD).

Now a New Zealand based startup called Mango teQ is letting bikers have it their own way with a Reyedr (pronounced rider) HUD device that retrofits onto existing helmets. The Reyedr HUD provides information including speed, navigation, and distance in the rider’s field of view to avoid dangerous distractions from glancing down at the dashboard.







Reyedr HUD with companion mobile apps

(click image to enlarge)







Reyedr HUD front view (left) and HUD display

(click images to enlarge)



The Reyedr HUD is an “opto-electro-mechanical system” that fits on the chin-bar of any full face motorcycle helmet. It displays a transparent overlay, “infinite focus” visual interface on the periphery of the rider’s vision that avoids the need to refocus. The 800 x 600-pixel, full-color image is generated through a patented holographic technology and “bespoke LCOS system” designed to work in all ambient light conditions.With only 13 days to go on Kickstarter, Reyedr HUD has a long way to go to meet its $74,391 goal. The Reyedr HUD is available starting at $670 NZD ($495 U.S.) for an early bird, compared to an expected retail price of $789 NZD ($575). Shipments are expected in March 2018.



Under the HUD’s hood

The technical details on the Kickstarter pages are less than complete, but when we queried the company for more information, CTO and co-founder Jens Steinigen told us the device runs on a 32-bit Cortex-M4F Nordic SoC with 1MB flash and 256kB RAM on chip, which suggests that it’s the 64MHz-clocked Nordic nRF52840. As you might expect, the Reyedr HUD does not run Linux. However, in an email to LinuxGizmos, Steinigen said his company will soon announce plans to release the device’s firmware under an open-source license.

The firmware can be developed using the standard Nordic Software Development Tool-chain using Keil, IAR and GCC. Third party developers will then be able to write their own GUIs as well as companion mobile apps. “So when people purchase our HUD, they have the opportunity to use it as is, with our HUD firmware, GUI, and apps on iOS and Android, but if they choose to customize and improve their HUD, they can write their own firmware and replace it, or write their own apps to connect to our HUD, or both,” added Steinigen.

Due to potential safety concerns, Steinigen noted that “we can’t maintain product liabilities for HUDs with customised firmware.” He also speculated, however, about the possibility of starting a certification program for safety compliant software.







Reyedr HUD color choices (left) and side view

(click images to enlarge)



The current prototype weighs about 125 grams, offers 6-hour battery life, and is IP66 rated for protection against water ingress at pressure. The device pairs with smartphones via Bluetooth 5.0, and is available with a separate Android or iOS app designed for planning and coordinating group rides.

The initial HUD software, which is enabled with OTA updates, offers turn-by-turn navigation directions, as well as information including time, speed, distance, caller ID, and battery life. Speed and nav information is reinforced with color, for example with higher speeds or imminent turns displayed in red. There are audio alerts as well as a manual SOS feature. Future plans call for potential integration of more smartphone interactions, as well as “connectivity to other sensors, devices and newer motorcycles; such as for communications, cameras, bike settings,” says Mango teQ.



Further information

Mango teQ’s Reyedr HUD is available on Kickstarter through Aug. 8 starting at $670 NZD ($495 U.S.), with shipments expected in Mar. 2018. More information may be found on the Reyedr HUD Kickstarter page.

