Modules and devkit showcase Qualcomm’s new IoT SoCs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Thundercomm’s tiny “TurboX CM2290 and C2290 SOMs” run Android or Linux on Qualcomm’s quad -A53 QCS2290 and 4G-equipped QCM2290 IoT SoCs and offer WiFi/BT, HD-ready MIPI-DSI and -CSI, and an optional dev kit.



Thundercomm, the Qualcomm OEM partner responsible for products such as the Qualcomm QRB5165 based Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform has announced the LGA form-factor TurboX CM2290 SOM and TurboX C2290 SOM. The tiny compute modules run Linux or Android on the pin-compatible Qualcomm QCM2290 and QCS2290 SoCs, respectively. Qualcomm launched the processors in early June with several other similarly IoT-oriented chips.







TurboX CM2290 SOM, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The TurboX CM2290 SOM and TurboX C2290 SOM were announced about a month ago but have not received much coverage. The larger 51 x 35mmTurboX CM2290 SOM incorporates the QCM2290 while the TurboX C2290 SOM uses the QCS2290 , which is identical except for the lack of built-in 4G LTE and GNSS connectivity. The modules are designed for IoT applications including smart POS, video doorbell, security panel, household cleaning robotics, dash cameras, and handheld PAD.

The QCM2290 and QCS2290, which Thundercomm, but not Qualcomm, labels with Snapdragon branding, are built around an up to 2.0GHz quad-core, Cortex-A53 block. Other features include an Adreno 702 GPU, an HD-ready VPU, a Hexagon QFSP6 DSP, Qualcomm Noise and Echo Cancellation, and dual ISPs.

Both the TurboX CM2290 and C2290 SOMs integrate the SoCs’ optional 802.11ac/Bluetooth 4.0 radios. The CM2290 SOM also also supplies the optional GNSS receiver for GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and SBAS while the C2290 SOM appears to support an external GNSS module. (The specs say: “Reserve GNSS_IQ to extend support Qualcomm WGR7640.”)







TurboX CM2290 SOM (left) and TubroX C2290 SOM block diagrams

(click images to enlarge)



The 4G LTE multimode baseband supplied by the TurboX CM2290 provides LTE Cat4 DL and Cat5 UL, as well as WCDMA and GSM. The TurboX CM2290 SOM is targeted at EMEA markets while the CSS90 ships with global distribution.

The TurboX CM2290 and C2290 SOMs ship with” 3GB/2GB” LPDDR4x and 16GB eMMC. Interfaces include 4-lane MIPI-DSI and 2x 4-lane MIPI-CSI for supporting dual 13-megapixel cameras or 13MP or 21MP. You also get Soundwire, USB 3.1 Type C, micro-USB, SD, I2S, 8x QUP, 2x UIM; 4x DMIC, and GPIOs.



TurboX CM2290/C2290 Dev Kit

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Either module can be extended with a $699 TurboX CM2290/C2290 Development Kit. The kit comprises a 185 x 150mm carrier board along with an interposer board that holds the CM2290 and C2290 SOMs and multiple RF antenna mounts (2x LTE, WiFi/BT, and GNSS). There is also a sensor board and a 5-inch MIPI-DSI touchscreen.







TurboX CM2290/C2290 Dev Kit

(click images to enlarge)



The main board is equipped with USB 3.1 Type-C, micro-USB debug, and HDMI ports plus a MIPI-DSI connector for the touchscreen. Other features include an SD slot, 2x SIM card slots, CAN and RS232/RS485 interfaces, and an RTC with battery.

The sensor daughterboard offers audio interfaces including a 3.5mm headset jack, line-in and line-out, and 4x digital mics. This also appears to be where the dual 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces are located, which are equipped with OV13B10 and IMX577 camera sensors.

The sensor board also has an accelerometer/gyro plus magnetic, barometer/pressure, NFC, and ALS/proximity sensors. The kit is available with schematics and mechanical files.



Further information

The TurboX CM2290 and C2290 SOMs appears to be available now only in single units supplied with the $699 TurboX CM2290/C2290 Dev Kit. More information may be found in Thundercomm’s announcement and CM2290/C2290 and TurboX CM2290/C2290 Dev Kit product pages.