Module runs Linux on new octa-core RZ/G1H SoC, has nano-ITX carrier

iWave’s rugged “iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7” COM debuts the octa-core Renesas RZ/G1H, and adds 2GB DDR3, 4GB eMMC, and support for GbE, SATA 3.1, USB 3.0, and PCIe.



iWave’s Qseven 2.0 form-factor iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7 computer-on-module, also referred to as the “RZ/G1H SOM,” appears to be the first embedded board showcasing the recently announced, octa-core RZ/G1H SoC from Renesas. The Japanese chipmaker collaborated with India-based iWave on the project, which demonstrates the latest and most powerful member of the Renesas RZ/G series of ARM SoCs. In December, iWave unveiled a iW-RainboW-G20M-Qseven COM that tapped the dual-core, Cortex-A15 Renesas RZ/G1M and RZ/G1N variants. There’s also a dual-core Cortex-A7-based Renesas RZ/G1E SoC.







iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7, front and back

The RZ/G1H SoC comprises 4x Cortex-A15 cores clocked to 1.4GHz and 4x Cortex-A7 cores at 780MHz. There’s also an Imagination Technologies PowerVR G6400 GPU at 520MHz, which was also found on the Renesas R-Car H2 automotive SoC. It features simultaneous HD video encode and decode, with support for four-channel video input and three-channel video display outputs.

The iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7 module is aimed at multimedia applications such as vision, video analytics, entertainment, digital signage, real-time image recognition, video surveillance, network camera, advanced HMI, office equipment, and smart terminals. Like the iW-RainboW-G20M-Qseven, it supports -40 to 85°C temperatures, and offers a Linux 3.10.31 BSP and an optional hardware development kit (see farther below).

The 70 x 70mm module is available with 2GB DDR3-1600 RAM and 4GB eMMC flash, both of which are said to be expandable with special orders. There’s also a microSD slot and 2MB SPI NOR flash for boot code.







iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7 block diagram (left) and Renesas RZ/G1H block diagram

Like the iW-RainboW-G20M-Qseven, the iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7 departs from traditional Qseven COM designs by splitting I/O between the 230-finger Qseven MXM edge connector and a pair of high density, 80-line connectors on the back side of the module. The resulting, wider-than-normal range of interfaces includes LVDS, RGB, SATA, CAN, USB 3.0 and 2.0, and a variety of serial and camera interfaces.

Unlike the earlier module, the iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7 integrates a 10/100Mbps, as well as 10/100/1000Mbps, Ethernet PHY, and there’s an HDMI interface in addition to LVDS. A wireless HDMI transmitter is optional.

Specifications listed for the iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7 include:

Processor — Renesas RZ/G1H (4x Cortex-A15 cores @ 1.4GHz, 4x Cortex-A7 cores @ 780MHz; PowerVR G6400 GPU @ 520MHz; HD video codecs

Memory: 2GB DDR3-1600 (expandable) 4GB eMMC flash (expandable) 2MB SPI NOR flash (for boot) MicroSD slot

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet PHY (via 230-pin Q7 connector); Fast Ethernet (or RMII) PHY (via 80-pin connector)

I/O via 230-pin Qseven edge connector: PCIe (can’t be used with active SATA) SATA (can’t be used with active PCIe) SDHC USB 3.0 host 3x USB 2.0 host USB 2.0 device 2x LVDS (second port not available when HDMI is active) HDMI Optional HDMI transmitter I2S audio 3x I2C 2x PWM SPI, CAN, UART UART or optional JTAG console 8x GPIO

I/O via 2x 80-line expansion connectors: 4x 8-bit CSI or 2x 16-bit CSI 2x UART SSI/I2S audio SPI, CAN, PWM GPIOs

Other features — Optional dev kit and camera kit

Power — 5V @2.5A via Q7 connector; optional 2-pin power input

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C

Dimensions — 70 x 70mm; Qseven 2.0

Operating system — Linux 3.10.31 BSP



RZ/G1H development kit

iWave’s RZ/G1H development kit is built around a 120 x 120mm Nano-ITX development board that interfaces with the iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7 COM via its two non-standard 80-pin expansion connectors. There’s also an optional 7-inch capacitive display and optional camera daughter board.







RZ/G1H dev kit carrier board (left) and full kit with 7-inch display and camera daughter board

RZ/G1H dev kit block diagram (left) and camera daughter card block diagram

The carrier board extends many of the module’s features with real-world ports including GbE, HDMI, USB 3.0, micro-USB OTG, and SATA. An SD slot is available along with audio and 12V power jacks. Other interfaces include LVDS, PCIe, serial, CAN, and I/O expansion connectors. The board supports 0 to 60°C temperatures.The optional camera daughter board provides 4x 8-bit camera or optionally 2x 16-bit camera ports. The camera board also supplies a second CAN port and 4x optional RS232 ports.



Further information

No shipping information was provided for the iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7 COM and RZ/G1H development kit. More information may be found on iWave’s iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7 and RZ/G1H dev kit product pages.

