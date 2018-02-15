Module reveals new AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC

Advantech is prepping a “SOM-5871” computer-on-module with an unannounced AMD V1000 Zen SoC, which appears to be AMD’s rumored, 14nm Ryzen Embedded V1000 “Great Horned Owl” successor to the R-Series. iBase also leaked info on a V1000 based Mini-ITX board and fanless PC.



Advantech has posted a preliminary product page for a SOM-5871 module that appears to feature the long-awaited next generation of AMD’s embedded R-Series SoC line based on the same 14nm Zen Core already shipping in higher-end Ryzen SoCs. The new SoC is referred to as the “AMD Zen CPU Core” on the product pages, and is called the AMD V1000 SoC on this Advantech COM Express teaser page. The same V1000 name was used in a leaked (and then deleted) teaser page for an unnamed Mini-ITX board from Ibase that was published last week in Computer Base (translated from German). (See farther below for more details on the Advantech COM and the iBase boards and fanless PC.)







Advantech SOM-5871 preliminary photo and specs





AMD V1000 SoC

Part of a new “Raven Ridge” family of Ryzen SoCs, the V1000 is the previously leaked “Great Horned Owl,” successor to the AMD R-Series, which will be introduced at Embedded World later this month along with the previously revealed, Zen-based G-Series “Banded Kestrel.” The Great Horned Owl and Banded Kestrel are the first major updates to AMD’s embedded SoC line since the G-Series “Steppe Eagle” SoCs were announced in June 2014 and the higher-end R-Series “Merlin Falcon” was launched in Oct. 2015. We haven’t seen any AMD-based embedded Linux device launches in over a year, and since Merlin Falcon, Intel has released several generations of its competing, x86-based Atom SoCs.

According to the Advantech SOM-5871 product page, the AMD V1000 supports a core/thread of “2/4/8.” This ambiguous listing probably means it supports both dual-core, quad-threaded and quad-core, octa-threaded models, which are the configurations listed for the leaked iBase Mini-ITX SBC: the dual-core V1000-DC and the quad-core V1000-DQ.

Advantech also lists the SoC as having 1MB or 2MB cache, a 12-54W TDP, an integrated I/O chipset, and an SPI-based AMI 64MB BIOS. No clock rates are listed, but the Vega GPU has 11 compute units, a 1.5GHz speed, and support for H.265 decode and encode and VP9 decode. The Vega also supports DirectX 12, EGL 1.4, OpenCL 2.1, OpenGL ES 1.1, 2x, and 3x, as well as OpenGL Next/OpenGL 4.6. The SOM-5871 module supports 4K video as well as four independent symmetrical displays.

The iBase Mini-ITX leak did not enter into this level of detail, but it confirmed the Vega and CPU core count. The iBase board also had the same memory support as Advantech’s module: up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2400/3200 with optional ECC.







AMD’s circa-2016 leaked specs for Great Horned Owl (AMD V1000 R-Series) at left and Banded Kestrel (G-Series)

(click images to enlarge; source: AMD via VideoCardz and imgur.com)



The leaks about the Great Horned Owl and Banded Kestrel were posted way back in Feb. 2016, and appear to have changed a bit. The Great Horned Owl design matches the CPU, L2 cache, and RAM specs of the higher-end 4x-core/8x thread AMD V1000, and also listed 8MB of shared L3 cache. There was no mention of Vega, however. Instead the SoC was to be paired with AMD’s existing Radeon GFX9 . The TDP was only slightly different at 12-65W.

The 2016 leaked documents for the G-Series Banded Kestrel called for a dual core, quad-thread SoC with 1MB and 4MB of L2 and L3, respectively. The 4-15W TDP SoC had a similar GPU and RAM support.

AMD’s 14nm FinFET Zen cores are similar to those found on other Ryzen SoCs, including the 4- to 6-core Ryzen 5 desktop processors, which clock up to 3.6GHz/4.0GHz Boost. The Zen cores are a major step up from the 28nm fabricated Bulldozer cores on the Steppe Eagle and Merlin Falcon. The cores are faster and more power efficient, and include SMT technology, which allows each core to run dual threads. The cache system has also been redesigned.



Advantech SOM-5871 details

No OS support was listed for Advantech’s presumably Linux- and Windows supported SOM-5871, but the module is said to support the company’s iManager, WISE-PaaS/RMM, and Embedded Software APIs. In addition to the specs noted above, the 125 x 95mm SOM-5871 Type 6 Basic module ships with dual GbE controllers (Intel I210 AT and I210 IT) and dual 6Gbps SATA III interfaces.







SOM-5871 front (left) and rear views







SOM-5871 block diagram



The quad simultaneous display capability makes use of dual DDI ports, which can be configured as HDMI up to 4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz, DVI up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz, and DisplayPort up to 3840 x 2160 @ 120Hz. There’s also mention of a second DisplayPort that supports up to 8K resolution. You also get VGA at up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz, and either dual-channel 18/24-bit LVDS at up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz or eDP 1.4 at up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz, 24bpp. HD audio is also available.The SOM-5871 supports 3x USB, 8x USB 2.0, 2-port serial, SPI, and 8-bit GPIO. It offers PCIe x4 or 3x PCIe x1 expansion interfaces, or an optional 7x PCIex1 via PCIe Bridge. Other expansion features include SMBus, I2C, LPC, and an optional CAN bus in place of the second COM.

The SOM-5871 is further equipped with 2x smart fan interfaces, a watchdog, an RTC, and TPM2.0. The module has an 8.5-20V power input, offers 3.5 Grms vibration resistance, and is available in 0 to 60°C and-40 to 85°C models.



Ibase’s AMD V1000 based Mini-ITX and embedded PC

According to Computer Base’s leaked Ibase specs, the upcoming, unnamed iBase mini-ITX board features a dual- or quad-core AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 with up to 32GB DDR4-2400 (dual-core) or DDR4-3200 (quad). The board is said to offer dual GbE ports.







iBase Mini-ITX board with AMD V1000

(click image to enlarge; source: iBase via Computer Base)



The leaked specs list an AMD Vega GPU based VGA controller, as well as dual HDMI 2.0a, DP 1.4, 24-bit LVDS, and eDP. SSD storage options are listed as SATA III, mSATA, and M.2. You also get PCIe x8, mini-PCIe, and M.2 M-key 2230 expansion.

The iBase Mini-ITX board provides 2x USB 3.1 ports at 10Gbps and 2x USB 3.1 ports at 5Gbps. Six COM ports are also said to be onboard along with an iSMART interface and a 12-24V power input.

iBase (and Computer Base) also leaked some details on an unnamed, rackmount embedded computer aimed at the signage market that appears to use the same AMD V1000 SoC and Vega GPU. The device offers up to 32GB DDR4-2400 and 128GB M.2 M-key 2280 storage.







iBase embedded signage computer with AMD V1000

(source: iBase via Computer Base)



The iBase rackmount computer offers 4x HDMI 2.0 ports with independent audio. You also get a full-size mini-PCIe slot and M.2 E-key 2230 socket for wireless and other options. Additional features include an iSMART interface with EuP/ErP power-saving, resume, and auto-scheduling, as well as hardware EDID emulation with software setting mode.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for Advantech’s “preliminary” SOM-5871 module or the unnamed iBase Mini-ITX and embedded signage PC products. More information may be found at Advantech’s SOM-5871 product page.