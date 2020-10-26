Module and dev kit run Linux on QCS610 camera SoC

Lantronix has launched an “Open-Q 610 μSOM” module and $995 dev kit that run Linux on Qualcomm’s camera-focused, AI-enabled octa-core QCS610 SoC with triple 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces.



The Intrinsyc division of Lantronix has announced a tiny Open-Q 610 μSOM compute module and Open-Q 610 μSOM Development Kit that run Yocto Linux on a new Qualcomm QCS610 SoC aimed at smart camera applications. Camera features include staggered HDR, lens de-warp, dual camera stitching, image de-fog, and 360-degree panoramic views. The kit is available starting at $995, with shipments due in November.







Open-Q 610 μSOM (left) and Open-Q 610 μSOM Development Kit

Announced in July, the octa-core QCS610 and similar new quad-core QCS410 are the latest Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform processors. According to Lantronix, the QCS610 delivers up to 50 percent improved AI performance compared to the previous generation. This would appear to refer to the octa-core QCS605 found on Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 605 SBC. The new up to 2.2GHz QCS410, meanwhile, is an upgrade over the similarly quad-core QCS603, which shipped in Microsoft’s Linux-driven Vision AI Developer Kit

Qualcomm’s QCS610 is built around 8x, 11nm-fabricated Kryo 460 cores: 2x Gold cores at up to 2.2GHz and 6x Silver cores at up to 1.8GHz. The SoC integrates an 845 MHz Adreno 612 GPU with OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.1, and OpenCL 2.0 support and a Qualcomm Spectra 250L ISP that supports up to dual 24MP or a single 16MP camera with up to [email protected] encoding. The AI firepower comes from a Hexagon Compute DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX) for running DNN models and Qualcomm’s Neural Processing Engine SDK.

A Linux SDK is built on Yocto Thud with Linux kernel 4.1.4. The SDK integrates Qualcomm optimizations, GStreamer wth RTSP streaming support, and AI support for TensorFlow Lite and Qualcomm SNPE. Android 10 support is coming later.







Open-Q 610 μSOM, front and back

The Open-Q 610 μSOM follows other 50 x 25mm Intrinsyc μSOM modules such as Snapdragon 845 based Open-Q 845 uSOM . The Open-Q 610 μSOM ships with 2GB LPDDR4x and 16GB eMMC.

The module integrates a native GbE controller and a Qualcomm WCN3980 module with dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.x. Media interfaces include 3x 4-lane MIPI-CSI, 4-lane MIPI-DSI, DP 1.4 with Type-C support, and SLIMBus, SoundWire, and MI2S audio. Other I/O includes USB 3.1 and 2.0 plus SD, UART, I2C, SPI, and GPIOs. The 3.7V module is equipped with a PMIC.



Open-Q 610 μSOM Development Kit

The module connects to the open frame Development Kit’s Mini-ITX carrier board via a single 120-pin and dual 100-pin connectors. The 170 x 170mm carrier provides a microSD slot and an optional SKU adds 16GB more eMMC for 32GB total.







Open-Q 610 μSOM Development Kit, front and back with optional LCD display

Open-Q IMX258 Camera

The Open-Q 610 μSOM Development Kit is equipped with single GbE, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 2.0 host, and micro-USB serial debug ports. There is also a dedicated DP 1.4 port is that deactivated when running the Linux SDK. Presumably, DP is available on the Type-C port as supported by the μSOM. The module’s additional low-level interfaces are available on expansion headers for an unnamed “sensor board.”Three CSI interfaces support an optional, $159 Open-Q IMX258 Camera with a 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensor. The DSI interface supports an optional, $150 Open-Q LCD Panel with a smartphone form factor. A 3.5mm audio I/O jack is driven by an onboard Qualcomm WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio codec and there are analog and digital I/O headers.

The dev kit offers a 12V/3A input or an interface for a BYO single Li-ion battery. The kit also supplies a power adapter, as well as a PCB WiFi/BT antenna.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Open-Q 610 μSOM, but the Open-Q 610 μSOM Development Kit is available for pre-order at $995, with shipments due in November. More information may be found in the Lantronix announcement and Open-Q 610 μSOM and Open-Q 610 μSOM Development Kit product pages, with the latter offering a shopping link.

