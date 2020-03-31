Modular rolling stock computer is loaded with wireless

Eurotech’s rugged, railway certified “BoltGate 20-31” transportation gateway runs Linux on an Apollo Lake SoC with standard LTE and GNSS, a choice of WiFi/BT or MVB, and optional expansion modules for GbE, storage, serial/CAN, DIO, and odometer.



Eurotech announced an Intel Apollo Lake based “smart transportation” computer due in the second half of the year that follows its Bay Trail based BoltGATE 20-25 and BoltGATE 20-25 MVB. The new BoltGate 20-31 computer similarly offers modular expansion and EN50155 railway certification and targets rolling stock applications including passenger infotainment and entertainment, train-to-ground communications, and fleet management.







BoltGate 20-31 prelminary image

(click image to enlarge)



Like Eurotech’s automotive-focused Dynagate computers and industrial IoT ReliaGate gateways, the BoltGate computers run Eurotech Everyware Linux with a Yocto-based SDK with Eclipse tooling and Azul Java support. They also support Win 10 IoT Enterprise. Eurotech’s computers support Eurotech’s Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a cloud-connected, Java/OSGi based IoT middleware stack that supports remote management and fieldbus interfaces including Modbus, S7, and OPC UA.

There are two BoltGate 20-31 models with the quad-core, 1.6GHz/1.8GHz Intel Atom x5-E3940 that are equipped with 8GB DDR3L-1600, including ECC, as well as 32GB of soldered eMMC storage. These quad-core models have 30W consumption. There’s also a 25W SKU with a dual-core 1.3GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3930, 4GB DDR3L (with ECC) and 16GB soldered eMMC.

One of the x5-E3940 models has 802.11a/b/g/n with Bluetooth 4.0 with BLE. The other offers a Multifunction Vehicle Bus (MVB) interface with with EMD and ESD+ for data transmission on the train communication network (TCN). MVB is also provided on Adlink’s Apollo Lake based DMI-1210 panel-PC system for railway applications. The x5-E3930 model, meanwhile, provides the WiFi/BT module.

All three SKUs incorporate 4G LTE CAT4 radios (or factory optional LTE CAT6) with 2G/3G fallback. A GNSS device offers GPS/QZSS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo support with Untethered Dead Reckoning functionality. The systems also supply 2x SMA cellular antennas and an SMA GPS antenna, and the WiFi models add a pair of RP-SMA antennas.

The BoltGate 20-31 is equipped with a microSD slot with a factory optional 2.5-inch SATA III connector for SSDs. The system provides 3x GbE ports with M12 X-coded port connectors, as well as 2x USB 3.0 ports with noise and surge protection.

For media, there’s a mini-DisplayPort and factory-optional audio I/O. USB 2.0 and serial TTL console interfaces are located under the service panel along with reset and user buttons and 2x micro-SIM slots. Other features include a watchdog, RTC with SuperCAP, multiple LEDs, and TPM 2.0.

The BoltGate 20-31 provides 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots that support the following optional Eurotech expansion modules:

BoltAIR 20-31 — up to 3x wireless units and an odometer input

BoltSER 20-31 — serial and CAN interfaces

BoltIO 20-31 — up to 16x +16 Digital I/Os

BoltNET 20-31 — 4x Gigabit Ethernet ports

BoltSTOR 20-31 — storage

The BoltGate 20-31 has an ultra-wide 9-137.5 VDC input with EN50155 Class S2 certification and ignition key sense technology. The IP40-protected system supports -40 to 85°C temperatures and has safety (EN62368 and UL60950) and “vertical” (EN50155, EN45545) certifications. The 149 x 132 x 61mm system comes with standard DIN-rail mounting and optional wall- and rack-mounting.

In addition to the odometer-equipped BoltAIR module option listed above, there’s a separate “BTAIR-20-31-11” SKU with an odometer that has 3x mini-PCIe slots, LTE, and WiFi/BT. This smaller system lacks the GNSS and all the ports of the standard model.



Further information

The BoltGate 20-31 will be available in Q2 2020 at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Eurotech’s announcement and product page.