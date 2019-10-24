Modular industrial NVR system also available in in-vehicle model

Aaeon’s rugged, $356 and up “VPC-3350S” industrial NVR PC runs on an Apollo Lake SoC and offers 4x GbE ports with PoE and up to 4x mini-PCIe. An in-vehicle model adds GPS, CAN, G-sensor, 3x RS-232, and wide-range power with ignition.



Aaeon has launched a compact, rugged network video recorder (NVR) system with four GbE-speed Power-over-Ethernet ports for a combined 60W to power connected cameras or other devices. The modular design of the 160 x 134 x 62mm VPC-3350S enables volume customers to order extensive customizations. Aaeon is also offering an “in-vehicle” version, available on a per project basis.







VPC-3350S, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The standard industrial model, which is aimed at machine vision applications such as license plate recognition, is available in Aaeon’s E-shop for $356. This starting price appears to give you a quad-core, 1.6GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3940 from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation, but with empty RAM and storage slots.

Volume customers can choose from Apollo Lake based Pentium, Celeron, and Atom x5-E3950 parts. The manual mentions both Linux and Windows support.

You can load up to 8GB DDR3L via a single socket and store data via a 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD bay. mSATA and eMMC storage are optional. There are 5x GbE ports, 4x of which support 802.3 at/af-compliant PoE.

The VPC-3350S is equipped with 2x USB 3.0, 2x RS-232/422/485, a DisplayPort, and an HDMI port. You also get 8-bit DIO, dual audio jacks, and 2x LEDs.

The system provides 2x mini-PCIe slots with USB 2.0 and PCIe support accompanied by 2x micro-SIM slots. You can optionally add two more mini-PCIe slots for 4x total. WiFi and 4G LTE modules are optional, along with various wireless antennas. There’s also an optional mini-PCIe module with Intel’s Myriad X AI accelerator, which is likely available via one of Aaeon’s AI Core X modules.

The standard model has a 12-24V DC input with power and reset buttons and an optional 120W AC adapter. The fanless, 1.8 kg system has a -20 to 70°C operating range with MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration resistance. A wall-mount bracket and SATA and power cables are standard.







In-vehicle VPC-3350S model, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The in-vehicle version of the VPC-3350S adds a CANBus connector, as well as GPS, a G-sensor, and 3x RS-232 ports. There’s a wider-range 9-36V input with power ignition functionality, as well as an E-Mark certification to ensure the system “won’t drain or damage vehicle batteries,” says Aaeon. Other potential customizations include “different I/O configurations, built-in AI modules, or even voltage inputs up to 72V or 110V.”

The VPC-3350S is available starting at $356. More information may be found in Aaeon’s VPC-3350S announcement, product page and shopping page.