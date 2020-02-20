Modular Coffee Lake system has SUMIT and optional PCIe expansion

Ibase’s “MAF800” industrial AI PC runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on an 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPU with 3x GbE, 2x SATA, 6x USB 3.0, and 2x SUMIT slots for an optional 4x PoE module. Other models offer PCIe x16, x8, and x4 slots.



Last week, Taiwan-based Ibase announced it was pulling out of next week’s Embedded World show in Nuremberg due to concerns about the coronavirus. Other announced no-shows include Arm, Bridgetek, Digi-Key, FTDI, Kontron, and Rohm. Yet, Ibase and others appear to be pushing forward with their usual late February embedded product announcements.

Ibase’s latest is a MAF800 series of modular, industrial AI computers for use in machine vision and factory automation facilities. Specific applications include automating shop floor processes and inspecting for defects “based on deep learning with automated optical inspection (AOI) or vision-guided robotics (VGR).”







MAF800 (x3 model with 3x PCIe slots and optional SUMIT slots with PoE and serial modules)

The MAF800 runs Ubuntu Linux or Windows 10 on Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors with 65W or under TDPs that fit an LGA1151 socket. The default is the high-end Core i7-8700, a 6x core/12x thread CPU clocked at 2.4GHz/4GHz, accompanied by an Intel Q370 chipset.

Other Ibase Coffee Lake products include its MT800M-P motherboard. It’s possible a modified version is used here, although the features don’t match up exactly.

The system is available in two basic form factors: the fanless 284 x 264 x 80mm MAF800-x0 and the apparently fan-cooled, 284 x 264 x 161mm MAF800-x1 or MAF800-x3. These optional models add 1x (PCIe x16) or 3x (PCIe x16/x8/x4) slots, respectively, via an additional base enclosure.

Within these two options there are multiple SKUs representing different combinations of features. Ibase uses several different, possibly conflicting, names for these models in the announcement, product page, and datasheet.

The MAF800 systems are loaded with 4GB to 32GB of DDR4-2133/2400 RAM via dual slots and offer 2x 2.5-inch SATA 3.0 SSD bays and an mSATA slot for storage. There’s also an M.2 M-key 2280 socket with NVMe support and a full-size mini-PCIe slot.

Other standard features include 3x GbE (1x Intel I219LM, 2x I211AT), 6x USB 3.0, and single DVI-D and VGA ports. Audio line-in and line-out jacks are also available along with a watchdog and LEDs.

The system has two slots for SUMIT — an expansion standard that we’ve seen primarily used by Vecow computers such as the Coffee Lake based, PCIe-enabled GPC-1000. Two SUMIT options are listed: a module with 4x PoE ports (Intel I210IT) and a module with 2x serial ports.

Although not listed in the specs or announcement, the photo also shows two standard COM ports on the base model plus two additional COM ports on the larger MAF800-x1 and MAF800-x3 models with the extra PCIe compartment. Therefore, it’s possible you could get 6x or 8x serial ports total.

The MAF800 series is equipped with two DC inputs via terminal block connectors: a 9-36V input and a 12V input for PCIe x16 graphics cards. There’s also a 280W power adapter.

The system supports -20 to 50°C or -20 to 60°C operation, both with 0.7 m/s air flow, apparently depending on the selected CPU model. There’s also 5%~90%@45°C (non-condensing) humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MAF800. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.