Mini Type 10 and Compact Type 6 modules tap Apollo Lake

Ibase has launched two Apollo Lake based COM Express modules: a Mini Type 10 “ET875” and a Compact Type 6 “ET870” with up to 8GB and 16GB, respectively, plus up to 32GB eMMC, extended temp support, and 15-year availability.



Like Ibase’s Qseven form-factor IBQ800 module, its new COM Express modules are equipped with Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. As usual, Ibase makes no mention of OS support, but Linux should be right at home here. The ET875 and ET870 both have a wide temperature range and 15-year lifecycle longevity.







ET875 (left) and ET870

(click images to enlarge)





ET875

The ET875 supports all five Intel Atom, Celeron, and Pentium SoCs in the Apollo Lake family. The 84 x 55mm Mini Type 10 module supports up to 8GB LPDDR4 and up to 32GB of optional eMMC 5.0. There’s also an Intel I210IT GbE controller, a TPM 2.0 chip, a watchdog, and hardware monitoring.







ET875, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



I/O includes 2x SATA III, 2x USB 3.0, 8x USB 2.0, 2x UART, 4x PCIe x1, and a single I2C interface. Dual simultaneous displays are supported via DDI and LVDS, which can be swapped out for eDP.

Fully stocked with an E3950, power consumption is listed as +12V: 1.587A. The operating range is -20 to 60°C for all but the Atom-7 and Atom-i5 parts, which go to -40 to 85°C. The ET875 is supported with an optional Mini-ITX form-factor IP417 carrier board.



ET870

This 95 x 95mm Compact Type 6 offering supports only the up to 2.0GHz, quad-core Atom x7-E3950 and up to 1.8GHz, dual-core x5-E3930. They both support -40 to 85°C temperatures.







ET870, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Dual sockets can load up to 16GB DDR3L-1866 RAM. The module provides an Intel I210IT GbE controller, a TPM 2.0 chip, a watchdog, and hardware monitoring. Interfaces include 2x SATA III, 3x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 2x serial, 4x PCIe x1, and 4-in, 4-out DIO.

Dual display support is enabled by 2x DDI (DP or DVI-D) and 24-bit dual-channel LVDS or optional eDP. With 8GB RAM and a i7-E3950, the module runs at +12V: 2.18A. It’s supported with a $185 Mini-ITX form-factor IP419 carrier board.



Further information

The ET875 and ET870 are available now, says Ibase. At Mouser, we saw the ET875 selling for $559.22 with 8GB and a Pentium N400 and for $342.11 with the dual-core x5-E3930 with 4GB RAM. There’s an ET870 product page at Rosch, but not yet with a price. More information may be found at Ibase’s ET875 and ET870 product pages.

