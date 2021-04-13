Mini-PCIe adapter enables M.2-based 5G on Gateworks SBCs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Gateworks’ “5G Cellular M.2 Adapter” is a mini-PCIe card for its Ventana, Venice, and Newport SBCs equipped with an M.2 B-key slot that supports 5G modems plus dual nano-SIM slots.



Gateworks offers a variety of mini-PCIe modules for its Arm/Linux SBCs, including last year’s Sub-1GHz and BLE-equipped GW16122 IoT Radio. Now, to keep its customers up to date with the latest M.2-form factor 5G cellular modems, the company has launched a 5G Cellular M.2 Adapter that supports modem modules up to 52mm in length.







5G Cellular M.2 Adapter, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







5G Cellular M.2 Adapter block diagram (left) and mounted with Telit 5G Modem on back of Newport GW6200

(click images to enlarge)



The 5G Cellular M.2 Adapter mini-PCIe card is equipped with an M.2 B-key socket for 52, 50, 42, and 30mm modules. On the back side are dual nano-SIM card slots. The adapter uses “minimal signaling to avoid pin conflicts,” and like all the Gateworks boards, supports -40 to 85°C temperatures.Two models are available. The GW16140 supports Ventana and Venice family boards with USB 2.0 signals. These include the i.MX6-based Ventana GW5913 and i.MX8M Mini powered Venice GW7300 . There is also a GW16141 model that supports Newport SBCs, such as the Marvell OcteonTX based Newport GW6903 and Newport GW6200 (see image above).

Special order customizations include an adapter with a PCIe slot instead of M.2. You can also custom order adapters that support other M.2 peripherals.



Further information

— ADVERTISEMENT —



No pricing or availability information was provided for the 5G Cellular M.2 Adapter. More information may be found in Gateworks’ announcement and product page.