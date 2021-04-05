Mini-PC features RK3568, dual GbE, PoE+, and WiFi 6

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

On Indiegogo: Firefly’s $122 and up “Station P2” mini-PC powers up with a quad -A55 Rockchip RK3568 with up to 8GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus WiFi 6, 2x GbE with PoE+, 4x USB, HDMI, SATA, and M.2.



Last year, T-Chip Technology’s Firefly community project launched a Station P1 Geek Computer mini-PC with a Rockchip RK3399. Its similarly open-spec and community backed Station P2 runs Linux and Android distros including Firefly’s own Station OS on the new Rockchip RK3568. The Indiegogo campaign is still far short of its $19,291 flexible funding goal. Packages include $122 for 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC, $146 for 4GB/32GB, and $202 for 8GB/64GB. Shipments are expected in May.







Station P2, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Station P2 is possibly built around Firefly’s recently announced Core-3568J module. Rockchip’s ARM v8.2 architecture RK3568 is a bit slower than the hexa-core RK3399 but adds a neural processor and an improved ISP. The 4x Cortex-A55 cores are clocked to 2.0GHz. The RK3568 has a dual-core Mali-G52 EE GPU and a VPU with support for 4Kp60 decode and 1080p60 encode. There is also an 8MP ISP with HDR support and an up to 800MHz, 0.8-TOPS NPU for RK NN acceleration.

The RK3568 has been tapped by Geniatech for its RK3568 Development Board. In addition, Beiqui Cloud recently revealed limited specs for an RK3568-based TB-96AI-3568-CE SBC that debuts the new 96Boards CE v2.0 extended form factor.

The Station P2 is a bit larger than the Station P1, at 142 x 89 x 31.5mm, but maintains the same styling, with toothed aluminum alloy in matte black. The fanless system has the same -10 to 60℃ operating range as the Core-3568J.







Station P2 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The LPDDR4 RAM offers up to 1600MHz performance and provides all-data-link ECC. In addition to the eMMC, there is a microSD slot and a SATA 3.0 slot for 2.5-inch drives. An M.2 slot with PCIe x1 Gen3 supports NVMe SSDs in 2242 and 2280 sizes.

For communications, the Station P2 gives you dual GbE ports, one of which supports PoE+ with up to 30W power. There is also an 802.11ax (WiFi 6) radio with up to 9.6Gbps throughput along with Bluetooth 5.0. Dual antenna mounts are available.

The Station P2 provides an HDMI 2.0 port with audio and [email protected] support. There is also an earphone jack and dual MIPI-CSI camera interfaces. Other features include 2x USB 2.0 host and single USB 3.0 host and Type-C OTG ports.

A single RJ45 serial control port connects to an apparently standard extension cord that provides 2x RS232 and a single RS485 via terminal block I/Os. There is also a 12V DC jack and a power button.







Station P2 serial control port and extension (left) and Station OS

(click images to enlarge)



Like the Station P1, the Station P2 showcases Firefly’s Android-based Station OS, which offers a variety of applications plus seamless switching between desktop and media modes. Other OS options include Android 11.0, Ubuntu 18.04, and Linux+Qt. Flexible booting options are available via microSD, eMMC, and “U disk.” According to the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the product, U disk refers to booting from a USB-connected drive.



Further information

The Station P2 is available on Indiegogo for another 24 days starting at $950 HKD ($122), with shipments beginning in May. There are also 10-pack bundles. Since the campaign launched, the high shipping fees have been reduced by $20 to various prices that now range up to $40 instead of $60. Shipping is free to China and seven Asian countries. More information may be found on Firefly’s Station P2 Indiegogo page and StationPC community site.

