Mini-PC and SBC build on Whiskey Lake



Supermicro’s 3.5-inch “X11SWN-H-WOHS” SBC and “SYS-E100-9W-H” mini-PC based it feature an 8th Gen UE-series CPU, HDMI and DP, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, 2x GbE, and 3x M.2.



Supermicro has launched a fanless, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake SBC and mini-PC. The SYS-E100-9W-H mini-PC (or SuperServer E100-9W-H), which was reported on by Fanless Tech, is certified only to run Windows 10, but the 3.5-inch X11SWN-H-WOHS SBC supports Ubuntu. Applications include industrial automation, retail, smart medical expert systems, kiosks, interactive info systems, and digital signage.







X11SWN-H-WOHS (left) and SYS-E100-9W-H (SuperServer E100-9W-H)

We’ll start with the SBC, which ships with Intel’s quad-core, 8-thread Core i7-8665UE with a 15W TDP. The 146 x 101.6mm board supports by up to 64GB DDR4-2400 via dual slots.

Coastline ports include 2x GbE ports (Intel I210IT and I219LM), 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, and single HDMI 1.4 and DP++ at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz and 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz, respectively. A 48-bit LVDS interface enables simultaneous triple display support.

The X11SWN-H-WOHS SBC has a SATA III connector and onboard interfaces including 4x USB 2.0, 4x RS232, 2x RS232/422/485, 8-bit GPIO, SMBus, a fan header, and audio I/O (ALC 888S HD Audio). For expansion, there is an M.2 B-key 2242/3042/2280 (USB3.0, SATA III) socket with nano-SIM slot, as well as an M.2 E-key 2230 (CNVi, PCIe 3.0, USB 2.0) and an M.2 M-key 2242/2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4, SATA III with NVMe).

The X11SWN-H-WOHS runs on a 12-24V input with ACPI power management and recovery features. The board offers AMT and vPro support, a TPM security chip, a watchdog, hardware monitoring features, and the cross-platform SuperDoctor 5 system management software.

The SBC has a 0 to 70°C range with 8-90% (non-condensing) relative humidity resistance. Several cables are standard, and options include a heatspreader and 60W adapter.



SYS-E100-9W-H mini-PC

The SYS-E100-9W-H mini-PC offers all the major ports of the X11SWN-H-WOHS SBC and extends many of the headers with additional coastline ports. These include 4x USB 2.0, 2x RS232, 2x RS232/422/485, and the DIO, which like the COM ports uses a DB9 port. An audio I/O jack is optional. The 3x M.2 slots are also available, although there is no mention of LVDS or triple display support







SYS-E100-9W-H detail views

The fanless, 195 x 151 x 44mm system has a lockable 12V DC input, 60W adapter, and power button. The temperature range narrows on the high end to 0 to 70°C.



Further information

No pricing was listed for the X11SWN-H-WOHS SBC, but the SYS-E100-9W-H mini-PC (SuperServer E100-9W-H) is available for $1,000 on Amazon. More information may be found on Supermicro’s

X11SWN-H-WOHS and SYS-E100-9W-H product pages.