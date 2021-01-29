Mini-ITX SBC and embedded PC provide a choice of Ryzen V1000 or R1000

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Portwell announced a Linux-friendly GMS-6310 embedded PC and a GMI-6310 Mini-ITX board that powers it featuring AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000.



Portwell’s new GMI-6310 Mini-ITX board and the GMS-6310 embedded computer based on it are designed for graphics-intensive applications including gaming machines, industrial HMI, surveillance, machine vision, medical imaging, and multimedia imaging processing and control. The products run Linux or Windows on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or Ryzen Embedded R1000.







GMI-6310, front and back

The GMI-6310 and GMS-6310 support quadruple 4K displays when using the V1000 and triple displays with the slightly lesser powered R1000. Portwell has previously released a V1000-based MEDM-B603 COM Express Basic Type 6 module.

The 170 x 170mm GMI-6310 board is equipped with up to 32GB DDR4-2400 and offers dual SATA III slots and an M.2 M-key 2242/2280 slot for SATA or NVMe. An M.2 E-key 2230 slot supports WiFi/BT. A PCIe x16 x8 (V1000) or x4 (R1000) slot is also available.







GMI-6310 detail views

The V1000 version provides dual DisplayPort 1.2 ports while the R1000 model provides one. There are also HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 1.4 ports, which similarly offer 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution. Triple audio jacks are also available.

The GMI-6310 is further equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and single RS-232/422/485 and RS-232 ports. These are joined by an internal USB 2.0 port and internal headers including S/PDIF, 4x USB 2.0, and 4x RS-232, one of which supports ccTalk.

Gaming I/O includes 8x DI, 8x DO, and 8x intrusion detection pins. You also get 64Kb FRAM, a programmable LED, H/W UID, and a TPM 2.0 security chip.

The 12V board supports 0 to 60°C temperatures and a 10%-95%, non-condensing humidity range. The is also a watchdog and hardware monitoring.







GMS-6310 and detail view

The 180 x 180 x 70mm GMS-6310 system exposes all the external ports of the GMI-6310 mainboard, including the DIDO and intrusion detection I/O on the rear. The system breaks out the 4x internal RS-232 ports as COM ports in addition the board’s coastline RS-232 and RS-232/422/485 ports. Although the data sheet lists the two M.2 slots and dual SATA bays, there is no mention of the board’s PCIe x16 slot.

The GMS-6310 provides a 4-pin DC input in addition to the 12V jack and provides a power button, an antenna hole, and 3x LEDs. Other additions include a security seal and lock and tamper switch.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the GMI-6310 and GMS-6310. More information may be found in Portwell’s announcement and GMI-6310 and GMS-6310 product pages.