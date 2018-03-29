Mini-ITX dev kit expands upon new i.MX8M module

Intrinsyc announced a Mini-ITX development kit for a wireless-enabled “Open-X 8M SOM” module that runs Linux or Android 8.0 on a quad-core i.MX8M SoC.



Intrinsyc announced the Open-X 8M SOM a month ago and has now followed up with a Mini-ITX form factor Open-X 8M Development Kit built around the module. The kit includes a GbE port, dual USB 3.0 ports, M2 expansion, and more.







Open-X 8M Development Kit (left) and Open-X 8M SOM

Open-X 8M SOM

The 55 x 35mm Open-X 8M SOM follows many other computer-on-modules that run Linux and/or Android on NXP’s i.MX8M SoC. These include Phytec’s recently revealed phyCORE-i.MX 8M and Varicite’s tiny, 55 x 30mm DART-MX8M. Some of these products have yet to reach market, however, while the Open-X 8M SOM was said to be available at the time of the Feb. 22 announcement. The module is “ideal for streaming video/audio devices, voice control applications, and human-machine interface solutions,” says Intrinsyc.

The Open-X 8M SOM runs Linux and Android 8.0 on the high-end Quad model of thei.MX8M, the same model used by most of the other i.MX8M boards. The i.MX8M Quad has 4x Cortex-A53 cores, and single 266MHz Cortex-M4F, VPU, and Vivante GC7000Lite GPU chips. No clock rate was listed for the CPU cores, which tend to range from 1.3GHz to 1.5GHz.







Open-X 8M SOM, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Open-X 8M SOM ships with 3GB LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB eMMC. It features a precertified wireless module with 2.4/5.0GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with 2×2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 4.1. A Gigabit Ethernet controller is also onboard.

Visual interfaces available through the module’s 3x 100-pin connectors include HDMI 2.0a for up to 4096 x 2160 at 60Hz resolution and 4-lane MIPI-DSI for up to 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz. There are also dual 4-lane MIPI-CSI2 camera inputs.

The Open-X 8M SOM fully exploits the i.MX8M’s considerable audio functionality. You get S/PDIF input and output, 16-channel bi-directional SAI, 8-channel receive SAI, and dual 2-channel, bi-directional SAI interfaces. All these SAI digital audio connections support I2S, AC97, TDM, and DSP.

The Open-X 8M SOM is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0, 2x debug UART, 4-bit SDIO, JTAG, and PCIe Gen2. The 3.3V module has an NXP PF4210 PMIC, and supports 0 to 70°C temperatures, with other ranges available on special order.



Open-X 8M Development Kit

The new Open-X 8M Development Kit builds on the Open-X 8M SOM with a 170 x 170mm Mini-ITX board. The board has a MIPI-DSI connector and mounting for an optional, smartphone sized Open-X LCD/Touchscreen.







Open-X 8M Development Kit, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Open-X 8M Development Kit offers coastline USB 3.0 host, USB 3.0 Type-C, and HDMI 2.0a ports, as well as a microSD slot. A GbE port is available as an alternative to the module’s WiFi. There’s also a 3.5mm audio output jack, as well as onboard connectors for the other audio capabilities. Dual MIPI-CSI2 connectors support an optional camera module.

For expansion, you get a GPIO connector, as well as an M.2 socket with PCIe Gen2, USB HS, UART, I2C, and I2S support. Other onboard interfaces include I2C, NAND, dual debug UARTs, and a JTAG header. You can power the board with a 12V/3A jack or use the Type-C port. A power probe header measures the module’s power consumption.



Further information

The Open-X 8M SOM and Open-X 8M Development Kit appear to be available now, with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found at Intrinsyc’s Open-X 8M SOM and Open-X 8M Development Kit product pages.

