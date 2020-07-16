Medical panel PC has Whiskey Lake and a 24-inch touchscreen

Advantech’s IP65- and IP54-protected “POC-624” point-of-care terminal runs Linux or Win 10 on an 8th Gen UE-series CPU and offers a 24-inch HD touchscreen, 2x M.2 for NVMe and WiFi, PCIe x4, mini-PCIe, and iDoor expansion.



Advantech has launched a fanless, 24-inch panel PC and medical point-of-care terminal equipped with an Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPU. The POC-624, which follows Advantech’s 7-inch, Apollo Lake based HIT-507 medical panel PC, is designed for hospitals, clinics, and care homes, according to an announcement on News Medical.







POC-624, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



OS installation is optional on the POC-624, which offers Win 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux (on request). You get a choice of a quad-core, 1.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE or 1.6GHz/4.1GHz Core i5-8365UE, both with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and a 15W TDP. A Celeron CPU is available on request.

The 23.8-inch 1920 x 1080 screen has 10-point projected capacitive touch with AG/AR support available on request. The screen is accompanied by dual LED book lights, dual 2W speakers, and an optional 5-megapixel autofocus camera.

The POC-624 ships with 8GB to 32GB DDR4 and an M.2 2280 socket loaded with a 256GB NVMe SSD. A standard 2.5-inch SSD drive is optional for additional storage. An M.2 2230 slot supports an optional Intel Wireless-AC WiFi/Bluetooth module, and you also get a full-size mini-PCIe slot and a PCIe x4 slot.

The system is further equipped with 2x isolated GbE, 2x USB 3.1, 4x USB 2.0, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port with DisplayPort functionality. You also get an HDMI port, dual audio jacks, and TPM 2.0.







POC-624 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



An Advantech iDoor expansion interface defaults to a dual isolated COM port module, but presumably this can be swapped out for others. It’s unclear whether listed options such as a sound bar for telemedicine or either an RFID or smart card reader come from the iDoor, one of the PCIe links, or another interface.

The VESA mountable, 583 x 386 x 69mm system has an 18VDC input and a 100-240V AC adapter, and there are options for a backup battery, a charging station, and a hot-swap power system with capacity up to 270Wh for mobile applications. The backup battery option takes the place of the PCIe x4 interface.

The POC-624’s front panel is protected per IP65, and the rest of the system per IP54. No operating range is listed, but EMC and safety certifications include medical CE and FCC, EN 60601-1, and UL 60601-1. Device management is supported via Advantech’s DeviceOn.



Further information

The POC-624 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Advantech’s product page.