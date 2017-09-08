Medical monitoring SBC runs Android on RK3288

Warp United has released a “SanStar WS-3A” SBC version of its Warp 3 Medical Recorder that runs Android 5.1 on a Rockchip RK3288, and offers dual displays.



Earlier this year, Shenzhen based Warp United made a splash with its Warp 3 Medical Recorder, an Android-based handheld point-of-care mobile device promoted as being like a Star Trek tricorder. Now, after receiving CE certification for the Warp 3, the company has launched a SanStar WS-3A medical motherboard that uses the same certified Warp 3 core technology, including a Rockchip RK3288 SoC.







SanStar WS-3A

Warp 3 Medical Recorder with Valkan 3 Tablet surrounded by Volans 3 at left and Urxa 3 at right

The original Warp 3 comprises a 7-inch “Valkan 3 Tablet” that connects to a compact, wired “Urxa 3” ultrasound module. There’s also a Bluetooth-connected “Volans 3” vital signs module that can collect 6-channel ECG, pulse rate, SpO2, temperature, and blood pressure measurements. It is unclear if the SanStar WS-3A SBC supports the same two monitoring add-ons. Warp United makes no claims for this, and has not responded to our request for more information.“The goal is that engineers can connect their own modules to the motherboard,” says the SanStar WS-3A announcement. It goes on to say the SBC is intended “to create a broad ecosystem for the next generation medical device.” In addition: “R&D teams will only need to add their own signal processing or mechanical modules to one of the interfaces.”

The SanStar WS-3A is designed for “smart devices, medical imaging and communication with performance-intensive applications at the minimum R&D cost and pre-market time,” says the company. It can also be used as a “GUI controller for a variety of medical devices.”







SanStar WS-3A block diagram

SanStar WS-3A details

Like the Warp 3 Medical Recorder, the SanStar WS-3A motherboard offers CE compliance, and provides additional “regulatory conformity” with ISO 13485:2003 (medical devices), several EN 60601-1 standards, and EN 60950-1. As with ProtoCentral’s HealthyPi Raspberry Pi HAT add-on for vital sign monitoring, however, there’s no FDA approval. The tablet-based Warp 3 version is therefore targeted at remote, rural, and mobile healthcare, and as “an adjunct to physical examination, mostly for primary care doctors to diagnose and rule-out a patient at the point of care, especially when they are far from any medical facilities.”The 145 x 90mm SanStar WS-3A SBC runs Android 5.1 on the quad-core, Cortex-A17 RK3288, which is found on boards such as Aaeon’s Pico-ITX form factor RICO-3288 . You can choose from various SKUs that combine different portions of RAM (up to 4GB) and eMMC flash (up to 32GB). A microSD slot is also onboard.

The SanStar WS-3A is touted for offering dual simultaneous displays, or one display up to 4K. No display port details were provided, however. There’s also camera support, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and a SIM slot that supports up to 4G LTE.

An isolated 10/100 Ethernet port is available, along with 8x USB, 2x serial, and four “custom I/O ports.” Audio I/O, 3x key interfaces, and an IR receiver are also available.

Partial specifications listed for the SanStar WS-3A include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3288 (4x Cortex-A17 @ 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-T764 GPU

Memory/storage: 2GB or 4GB DDR3 RAM 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB eMMC MicroSD slot for up to 32GB

Display/multimedia: 2x independent displays or single 4K display (presumably 1x or 2x HDMI ports) Screen backlight control interface (possibly for LVDS) Supports USB/MIPI cam up to 13MP

Wireless: 802.11a/b/g/n 2.5/5GHz Bluetooth 4.0 with remote control support SIM slot for optional LTE-TDD/LTE-FDD/TD-SCDMA/CDMA/EDGE/GPRS/GSM modules

Networking — 10/100 Ethernet port (isolated)

Other I/O: 7x USB host (most appear to be internal) Micro-USB OTG port 2x RS232 interfaces 4x custom I/O ports 3x custom key interfaces Audio I/O with mic support 12V fan interface

Other features — IR receiver with remote control support; 3x LEDs

Dimensions — 145 x 90 x 22mm

Weight — 99.3 g

Operating system — Android 5.1



Further information

The SanStar WS-3A is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Warp United’s SanStar WS-3A product page and announcement.

