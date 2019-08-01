Machine vision controller offers PoE and real-time vision I/O

Axiomtek’s “IPS962-512-PoE” embedded vision PC supports 6th or 7th Gen Intel chips and offers 4x PoE-ready GbE, PCIe, 4x USB 3.0, modular I/O expansion, and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control.



Axiomtek has launched a IPS962-512-PoE machine vision controller with modular I/O expansion, isolated I/O interfaces, and real-time controls. The latter include including a trigger input, an LED lighting controller, a camera trigger, and an encoder input for conveyor tracking.







IPS962-512-PoE, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The IPS962-512-PoE is equipped with an Intel Q170 I/O chipset and an LGA1151 socket that supports 6th Gen Skylake or 7th Gen Kaby Lake Intel Core and Celeron chips. The announcement says the system supports processors with up to 65W TDPs while the datasheet says it supports chips with up to 35W TDPs at up to 3.4GHz. No OS support was listed, but we imagine Linux will run just fine.

The system supports up to 32GB DDR4-2133/2400 RAM via dual sockets and offers dual, swappable 2.5-inch SATA bays with RAID 0,1 support. There are 4x GbE ports with IEEE802.3at Power-over-Ethernet support designed to control IP cameras with a total max. output of 60W. There are also 2x standard GbE ports and a TPM 2.0 chip.

The IPS962-512-PoE is equipped with 4x USB 3.0 ports that can also connect industrial cameras. For media you get HDMI and VGA ports and audio mic-in and line-out jacks.

PCIe expansion includes PCIe x16 Gen3, PCIe x4 Gen3, and a full-sized mini-PCIe slot with USB and PCIe. Dual antenna openings are also available.

The controller features an I/O expansion slot with a choice of up to 4x modules. Although Axiomtek does not mention it, this appears to use the same ZIO connector and modules found on products such as its new, 3.5-inch, Apollo Lake-based CAPA310 SBC.

On the IPS962-512-PoE, modular I/O choices include the following:

4x RS-232/422/485

4x isolated (1.5V) RS-232/422/485

2x isolated RS-232/422/485 with 8-in/8-out DIO

2x RS-232/422/485 with 2x GbE and 2x USB 3.0

The system’s vision I/O features include 4-channel trigger input, up to 8-channel trigger output, and 4-channel LED lighting controls. You also get a quadrature encoder input, isolated DIO, and more, as shown in the spec list excerpt below.







IPS962-512-PoE detail views (left) and vision I/O specs

(click images to enlarge)



A testimonial quote explains how the vision I/O is used:“If the random position of the object on the production line has to be adjusted, the vision controller is able to delay the acquisition for a programmable time period,” stated Wayne Chung, a product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek. “When using the vision I/O function, an incremental encoder can also be used to delay the acquisition by a number of encoder ticks corresponding to the position offset of the detector. Furthermore, the lighting control will be configured during the camera exposure time. The duration and dimming control are programmable and it can identify object characteristics for different inspection.”

The 230 x 192 x 188.1mm IPS962-512-PoE runs on an ATX/AT power supply with a 24VDC 3-pin terminal block input with an optional 24V/120W adapter. You get switches for ATX power on/off, AT/ATX selection, remote, and reset. Various power protections are also available.

The IP40-protected, fan-equipped controller can operate at -10 to 55°C with 6th Gen chips and -10 to 45°C with 7th Gen CPUs. It provides 10% to 90%, non-condensing humidity resistance.

Options include a 32-in/32-out isolated DIO module that does not appear to use the modular I/O slot. There are also optional HDDs and SSDs and wall-mount and DIN-rail kit and cables.



Further information

The IPS962-512-PoE is available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

