Machine vision computer supports 5GBase-T cameras

Imago’s Linux-ready “VisionBox AGE-X5” computer has an Intel 6th Gen CPU plus 2x 5GbE ports for driving new 5GBase-T cameras. Also onboard: 2x GigE, 4x USB 3.0, DIO, LED controllers, and camera triggers.



In recent years we have seen a growing number of embedded boards and systems with 2.5GbE and 10GbE ports, but no 5GbE ports that we can recall. However, the networking standard is now ready for the spotlight with the arrival of 5-Gigabit Ethernet bandwidth 5GBase-T cameras from Teledyne Dalsa and Lucid Vision Labs. Imago, which sells a line of VisionBox machine vision systems including the Jetson TX2 based VisionBox Daytona, announced a new VisionBox AGE-X5 model that can be preconfigured with either 5GBase-T camera.







VisionBox AGE-X5 and block diagram

The fanless system provides 2x 5GbE ports with 5GBase-T support and 3x GbE ports, 2x of which support GigE Vision cameras. The 5GBase-T IP, which is backward compatible with GigE, supports up to 100MB plus per second camera transfer rates on the VisionBox AGE-X5, says Imago.

We first heard about the Lucid Atlas 5GBASE-T cameras last June when we were reporting on a a MIPI-CSI2 equipped, Jetson TX2-based Helios Embedded version of Lucid’s new Helios Time of Flight 3D camera. Lucid has now posted more information on the Atlas 5GBASE-T line, which spans 8x models ranging from a 2.8-megapixel ATL028S to a 31.4-megapixel ATL314S. The latter features a Sony Pregius IMX342 APS-C 4/3” global shutter CMOS sensor with a resolution of 6464 x 4852 running at 17.9 fps.





Lucid’s Atlas 5GBASE-T (left) and exposed view of Dalsa’s Genie Nano-5GigE

Teledyne Dalsa’s Genie Nano-5GigE line spans 14 models range from 3.2-megapixels to 45-megapixels for the top-of-the-line M8100 Mono model. The M8100 Mono has an On-Semi XGS45000 sensor and can achieve 14fps or 15fps turbo frame rates.

The VisionBox AGE-X5 system runs Linux or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on the quad-core, 2.4GHz Core I7-6700TE from Intel’s 6th Gen Skylake family. The 230 x 164 x 76mm system supports up to 16GB dual-socket DDR4 and offers a CFast interface for 120GB or more.

The system is equipped with a DisplayPort, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and 2x internal USB 2.0 ports accessible via a service hatch for dongles. Other features include 4x RS-422 interfaces that together support a single encoder.

A bank of opto-isolated, 24V DIO offers 16x inputs and 16x outputs. You also get 2x LED strobe controllers and 2x camera triggers that are powered by an unnamed real-time communication controller.

The VisionBox AGE-X5 has an 18-30V DC input with 25W typical consumption. The heatsink-enabled system has a narrow 5 to 45°C operating range and 4x M5 mounts.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the VisionBox AGE-X5. More information may be found in Imago’s announcement and product page.