Machine vision camera offers choice of Jetson TX2 or Xavier NX

Adlink’s semi-rugged “NEON-2000-JT2” C-mount camera for machine vision runs Ubuntu on a Jetson TX2 or Xavier NX and offers GbE, USB Type-C with DP, and support for multiple sensors up to 5MP (2592 x 1944).



Adlink has launched an all-in-one, Nvidia Jetson based NEON-2000-JT2 camera designed for AI-based factory automation, including faster, more accurate product identification and defect inspection. Specific applications include “labor-intensive manufacturing industries such as food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, farming and agriculture where quality insurance and inspection are critical to production success.”







NEON-2000-JT2 (left) and with optional lens attachment

(click images to enlarge)



Adlink claims superior ease of use due to the camera’s compact all-in-one design and its pre-installed AI software. Optimized for machine vision, the stack integrates Ubuntu 18.04 L4T (Linux for Tegra) with Nvidia’s Jetpack 4.3 AI software, Basler Pylon 5.2.0.13457, and machine vision sample code. There is no mention of support for the related, Kubernetes/OpenShift enabled Nvidia EGX AI edge computing stack, which Adlink launched last year on four Jetson-based embedded computers.

Adlink touts the NEON-2000-JT2 for its safety certification from both the FCC and CE (European Commission) The camera is said to be validated for shock (11ms, 30G, half sine, 3 axes), vibration (5-500Hz, 5 Grms, 3 axes), and temperature stability (0 to 45°C). Typical power consumption is 30W. The 123.3 x 77.5 x 66.8mm, 700-gram camera offers EMC and ESD protections and optional IP67 compliance against ingress.

The NEON-2000-JT2 ships with the Jetson TX2 or more powerful Jetson Xavier NX. The Jetson TX2 offers dual high-end “Denver” cores and 4x Cortex-A57 cores, as well as 256-core Pascal graphics with CUDA AI libraries. The Jetson TX2 also integrates 8GB LPDDR4 and 32G eMMC. Other Jetson TX2 based embedded cameras include E-con System’s four-board, 3.4-megapixel NileCAM30 kit.

The newer Jetson Xavier NX module features 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores and provides graphics and AI processing on its 384-core Volta GPU, compared to the 512-core Volta GPU on the high-end Jetson AGX Xavier. The NX integrates 8GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC.







NEON-2000-JT2 sensor options

(click image to enlarge)



The NEON-2000-JT2 is a C-Mount compatible camera available with a choice of 4x sensors shown in the chart above. The camera also supplies an unnamed FPGA for DIO “for accurate real-time triggering.”

The sensors range from an ON Semiconductor AR0134 with 1.2-megapixel, 1280 x 960 resolution up to an ON Semi MT9P031 with 5MP, 2592 x 1944 pixels. Only the TX2-based models have optional IP67 ingress protection, which are separated out into 4x additional SKUs. The IP67 compliant “X” SKUs offer rugged M12 ports instead of the standard ports listed below and lack the microSD slot.







NEON-2000-JT2 top and bottom views

(click images to enlarge)



The NEON-2000-JT2 is equipped with a USB 3.0 Type-C port with support for USB I/O, DisplayPort output (1920 x 1080 @ 30fps), a power input alternative to the 12V jack, or 5W power output to a USB Type-C hub. Other features include a GbE port, a microSD slot, and both a micro-USB OTG port and wafer interface for system flash.

A DB9 COM port provides UART and 4x-in/4x-out DIO interfaces. Accessories include an I/O extension board, 12V adapter, cables, and an 8mm C-mount lens and protector.



Further information

The standard TX2-based NEON-2000-JT2 modules without IP67 appear to be available now for sampling at an undisclosed price. Adlink is taking Proof of Concept (PoC) requests from customers. The TX2/IP67 and Xavier NX SKUs are said to be “coming soon.” More information may be found in Adlink’s announcement and product page.