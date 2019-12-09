LTE-ready Linux dev board powered by i.MX8M Mini module

MYIR’s industrial-temp “MYC-C8MMX” module runs Linux on an up to 1.8GHz i.MX8M Mini Quad. It’s available as part of a “MYD-C8MMX” board that provides GbE, WiFi/BT, MIPI DSI/CSI, LVDS, M.2, and mini-PCIe with SIM slot.



Like the MYC-JX8MX COM and MYD-JX8MX dev board announced in June, MYIR’s $79 and up MYC-C8MMX module and $169 and up MYD-C8MMX board expand upon an NXP i.MX8 SoC. This time, MYIR has tapped the i.MX8M Mini rather than the slower, but 4K-ready i.MX8M. Other similar, COM-and-carrier implementations of the Mini include Boardcon’s SOM-IMX8M-MINI with EM-IMX8M-MINI.







MYC-C8MMX, front and back



The MYC-C8MMX is aimed at home and building control, IOV, industrial and medical instruments, Human Machine Interface (HMI) devices, and other industrial and IoT applications that require low power consumption. There are 0 to -70°C and -40°C to 85°C models.

The MYC-C8MMX ships with 2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC, and 32MB QSPI flash. The module also provides a GbE PHY and a PMIC. The 60 x 49mm module is larger than the i.MX8M based MYC-JX8MX COM, and instead of a 314-pin MXM 3.0 edge finger, there are dual 100-pin board-to-board connectors.

The module ships with NXP’s 14nm-fabricated, i.MX8M Mini Quad, a power-efficient SoC that clocks its four Cortex-A53 cores at up to 1.8GHz. The SoC integrates a 400MHz Cortex-M4 core and GCNanoUltra (3D) and GC320 (2D) graphics cores. Video output tops out at 1080p60.







MYC-C8MMX detail view and a block diagram for both the module and MYD-C8MMX board

MYIR offers two downloads, both of which are based on a Linux 4.14.98 kernel. One has Yocto with Qt 5.1 and another supports Ubuntu or Android 9.



MYD-C8MMX carrier

The MYD-C8MMX carrier board is equipped with GbE, micro-USB, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. There’s also a microSD slot and internal interfaces including USB 2.0, 2x UART, debug, eSPI, and a GPIO expansion header.







MYD-C8MMX with MYC-C8MMX module and detail view

Media interfaces include single- and dual-channel LVDS, MIPI-DSI, and MIPI-CSI. There are $29 camera options for MIPI-CSI or USB.

The MYD-C8MMX is further equipped with a backlight interface, cap touch support, and dual audio jacks. Three buttons and a boot switch are also available.

The board provides an M.2 2280 slot with support for NVMe and SSD storage. You also get a mini-PCIe slot and a SIM card slot for 4G LTE, as well as a separate WiFi/Bluetooth module.



Further information

The MYC-C8MMX module is available for $79 and $89 for commercial and industrial models, respectively. The MYD-C8MMX goes for $169 and $179, including the module. More information may be found in MYIR’s announcement, as well as its MYC-C8MMX and MYD-C8MMX product pages.

