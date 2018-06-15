LTE-equipped automotive gateway runs Ubuntu on Bay Trail

Kontron’s rugged “EvoTrac G102” is an in-vehicle cellular gateway that runs Ubuntu on a quad-core Atom E3845, and offers 64GB eMMC, GbE, CAN, 2x USB, and a 3G/4G module with GPS.



Kontron unveiled the EvoTrac G102 last month, and earlier this month announced that it will act as the control box for Hyliion’s 6X4HE “intelligent electric hybrid system for Class 8 trucks and trailers.” The 6X4HE provides regenerative braking design to capture power for fuel savings of up to 30 percent,” says Kontron.







Two views of the EvoTrac G102

(click images to enlarge)







Hyliion 6X4HE

(click image to enlarge)







COMe-cBT6 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Kontron’s industrial temperature EvoTrac G102 is built around an unnamed COM Express Type 6 module with a quad-core, 1.91GHz Atom E3845 from Intel’s Bay Trail generation. This would appear to be the industrial temperature COMe-cBT6 Type 6 Compact model, which was announced in 2014 along with a standard temperature COMe-cBTi6R model. On the EvoTrac G102, Kontron has pre-installed the module with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, although Windows is available as a factory request.The EvoTrac G102 ships with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC and offers optional mSATA storage. A 3G/4G “4G Advanced Pro+ LTE” modem with a SIM slot and GPS is supported with two isolated “remote out” antenna connectors.The EvoTrac G102 offers several rugged, M12 style ports, including a single GbE port, a single “fully ISO 11898-2 compliant” CANbus 2.0 A/B port, and dual USB 2.0 host ports with 1.5A charging capability and built-in current protection. The press release says there are 2x GbE and 2x CAN ports, which is either wishful thinking or evidence of hardware customization options. The announcement also mentions WiFi, but there’s no mention of that in the documentation.

The 258.8 x 213.4 x 67.1mm system weighs 2.13 kg. It’s protected against ingress per IP67 and supports -40 to 80°C temperatures.

Vibration resistance is listed as 5 Hz to 2000 Hz, Random, 1hr each axis, with 8.21 GRMS Power Spectrum Density. Shock resistance is spec’d at 40g, 11ms sawtooth. As you might expect with an automotive computer, there’s a wide-range 9-36V power supply, implemented here with an M8 connector and protected with surge protection and filtering.



Further information

Kontron offered no shipping or pricing information for the EvoTrac G102. Hyliion says it plans to ship the EvoTrac G102 based 6X4HE system to customers later this year. More information may be found on Kontron’s EvoTrac G102 product page.

