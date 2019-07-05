Low profile SDM signage board features Whiskey Lake-U

Axiomtek has launched an SDM form-factor “SDM500L” signage board with an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-U processor with triple 4K display support, up to 32GB RAM, 3x M.2 sockets, and extended temperature support.



Like the 6th Gen Skylake-based Nexcom NDiS S538 that we covered earlier this week, Axiomtek’s new SDM500L signage computer conforms to Intel’s Smart Display Module-Large (SDM-L) form factor, a sleeker version of its OPS (Open Pluggable Specification). It’s similarly designed to be integrated with SDM compliant displays via a PCIe x8 edge interface in special cabinetry aimed at locations with space constraints. Like OPS, SDM also supports remote management.







SDM500L, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Like the Nexcom product, the 175 x 100 x 1.6mm SDM500L board lacks external housing and offers a mounting bracket and panel for the coastline ports. This would appear to boost the width to the SDM-L standard 20mm. The product lacks the fan and top covering of the NDiS S538.

Axiomtek offers an optional SDB100 peripheral interface board (PIB) per the SDM spec to house the board for testing before placing it into a custom enclosure. It offered no further details on the SDB100, however.

The SDM500L is designed for digital signage, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch computers, video walls, bedside terminals for hospital patients, and factory automation solutions. The system is equipped with a choice of Intel’s 8th Gen Core i7/i5/i3 Whiskey Lake U-series processors with Intel AMT 12 support. No OS support was listed.







SDM500L with I/O panel mounting and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



Triple independent 4K displays are available via a coastline HDMI 1.4 port (4096 x 2160 @ 30p) plus HDMI 2.0 (4096 x 2160 @ 60p) and DP 1.2 (4096 x 2304 @ 60p) interfaces expressed via the PCIe x8 connector. There’s also an audio mic/headphone combo jack.

The board supports up to 32GB DDR4-2400 via dual sockets. There are 4x USB 3.0 host ports and single USB Type-C and GbE ports. The latter offers Wake-on-LAN, and it supports Intel vPro when using a Core i5 or i7 CPU model.

An M.2 E-key slot can load a WiFi/Bluetooth module, and there are M.2 M-key and B-key slots for SSD storage. The PCIe golden finger expresses a fifth USB 3.0 interface, as well as 2x I2C, a serial interface, and +12V & +3.3VBS power input, in addition to the HDMI and DP connections.

The SDM500L is further equipped with a watchdog, a Lithium 3V/220mAH battery, a reset button, and dual antenna mounts. There’s humidity resistance and a 0 to 60ºC operating range.



Further information

The SDM500L will be available this month at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s SDM500L announcement and product page.