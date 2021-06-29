Low-profile fanless box PC system taps Comet Lake-S

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon’s Boxer-8521AI runs Linux on Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake-S processors. The 53mm-high low-profile box PC has 64GB of DDR4, 4x USB3.2 Gen 2, 2x GbE, and a full-sized Mini Card slot.

Expanding once again its growing family of Boxer edge AI embedded computers, Aaeon has announced the Boxer-6642-CML that features a low-profile form factor and embeds 10th Gen Comet-Lake-S processors. These processor choices include Comet Lake-S Core i3/i5/i7/i9 and Intel Celeron processors (up to 35W TDP). Using a socket-type Q470E desktop chipset, the system can be easily scaled or upgraded to match the performance needs of applications, says Aaeon. At only 54mm high, the Boxer-6642-CML’s slim design allows it to fit into tight spaces. The system runs Linux Ubuntu 20.04.

Boxer-6642-CML front (left) and rear

(click images to enlarge)

Although Aaeon was among the early players to come out with a Comet Lake SBC – the 3.5-inch GENE-CML5 – , the Boxer-6642-CML is the company’s industrial box PC to embed the 10th gen Intel Comet Lake-S processors. The product follows several box-level Comet Lake-based computers rolled out by various venders throughout 2020. These include Purism’s Librem Mini mini-PC, Sintrones’ ABOX-5210G, OnLogic’s Helix 500, and Vecow’s ECX-2000 Series.

Throughout 2021 so far, Aaeon has until now focused their BOXER edge AI system product development on NVIDA GPU based systems, including the Jetson TX2 NX-based Boxer-8230AI and Boxer-8233AI, and its most recent Boxer system: the Jetson Xavier NX-based Boxer-8253AI system. Before that, Aaeon even stretched into new territory with its Boxer-8521AI embedding a Google Edge TPU.

For memory the BOXER-6642-CML provides up to 64GB of DDR4 DRAM on 2x S0-DIMMs. A wide voltage input range 10V to 35V is supported, and Aaeon says the fanless system provides consistent operation without loss of performance in temperatures from 0°C up to 45°C. The unit measures 292.4 x 152 x 53.5-mm, weighs 3.8kg, and can be wall-mounted.

Boxer-6642-CML detail views – front (left) and rear

(click images to enlarge)

A number of expansion features are offered on BOXER-6642-CML. An M.2 2280 (M-Key) slot driven by PCIe 3.0 (x4) has support for fast NVMe SSDs. An M.2 2230 (E-Key) slot meanwhile supports a range of functions including Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. The BOXER-6642-CML also offers a full-sized Mini Card slot which supports PCIe and mSATA, set via the BIOS.

For I/O features, the BOXER-6642-CML has 4x COM ports, 4x USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, and 2x GbE ports. Support is provided for Intel vPro and Intel AMT, enabling remote monitoring and control. For storage, the BOXER-6642-CML serves up NVMe support, mSATA, and 2.5” SATA III (6.0Gbps) storage devices. The system can connect with cellular networks using the onboard SIM card slot, allowing for access to WANs.

Further Information

For more information, check out Aaeon’s announcement and the product page for the BOXER-6642-CML. No pricing was given.



