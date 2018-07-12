Low-profile Apollo Lake Mini-ITX board runs Linux

Axiomtek’s “MANO311” industrial thin Mini-ITX board runs Fedora, Ubuntu, or Win 10 on a dual-core Celeron N3350, and offers triple display and 4K support plus 6x serial, 6x USB, and SATA, mSATA, PCIe, and mini-PCIe.



Axiomtek has released a thin-profile Mini-ITX board with wide-range power and a moderately extended 0 to 60°C range. The MANO311 is designed for healthcare, automation, retail, digital signage, and other industrial IoT-related applications.

The MANO311 is a follow-on to the MANO842 from 2015, which has a similar temperature range, but only a fixed 12V input and highly stacked ports. The new model runs Linux or Windows on a dual-core Celeron N3350 from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. The MANO842 by contrast has a quad-core Celeron J1900 with a similar clock rate from the previous Bay Trail generation.







MANO311 from two angles

(click images to enlarge)



The MANO311 offers considerable improvements over the MANO842 including a new option for half of the up to 8GB RAM being soldered down. There’s also a new microSD slot and an improved SATA 3.0 interface to join the mSATA connection. You get a second HDMI port, both of which have higher 4K resolution, as well as optional eDP (probably as a replacement for LVDS) and triple display support.

Once again, there are 4x external USB host ports, but all four are now USB 3.0. As before, there are dual USB 2.0 headers. DIO has been boosted to 16 channels, and there’s now a 12-24V DC input.







MANO311 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



A SIM card slot has been added to support the mini-PCIe and PCIe slots. As before, you get dual GbE ports, 6x serial interfaces including a DB9 port, plus PS/2, audio, a watchdog, and a battery.

Specifications listed for the MANO311 include:

Processor — Intel Celeron N3350 (2x Apollo Lake cores @ 1.1/2.4GHz);

Intel HD Graphics; 6W TDP

Intel HD Graphics; 6W TDP Memory — up to 8GB DDR3L 1867MHz RAM, via 1x 204-pin SODIMM; optionally with 4GB soldered down

Storage: SATA-600 (SATA III) mSATA MicroSD slot

Display: 2x HDMI 1.4b ports @ up to 4K LVDS (18/24-bit, dual-channel) interface Optional eDP Triple independent display capability

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Realtek RTL8111F) with Wake-on-LAN and PXE

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 host ports 2x USB 2.0 interfaces RS-232/422/485 DB9 port 5x RS-232 interfaces HD audio line-out, mic-in jacks (Realtek ALC662) PS/2 port 16-channel DIO

Expansion — PCIe x1 slot; mini-PCIe slot; SIM card slot

Other features — Watchdog timer; Lithium 3V/220 mAh RTC backup battery

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C

Power — 12-24V DC

Dimensions — 170 x 170mm (Mini-ITX)

Operating system — Linux (Ubuntu, Fedora); Windows 10



Further information

The MANO311 is now available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Axiomtek’s MANO311 product page.