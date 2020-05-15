Little Linux wireless gateway keeps it simple

Artila’s compact “Wireless Gateway Matrix-702” for wireless remote monitoring runs Linux on a SAMA5D35 and offers GbE and Fast Ethernet ports and a mini-PCIe slot with micro-SIM.



Artila has announced a “simple, cost-effective remote monitoring solution” for “device-to-cloud service.” The DIN-rail mountable, 109.6 x 89 x 30mm Wireless Gateway Matrix-702 has a similar form factor as the slightly larger Wireless Gateway Matrix-750. However, instead of using an i.MX6 ULL, it runs on a slower Microchip SAMA5D35 (ATSAMA5D35). This is the same 536MHz, Cortex-A5 processor found on the earlier Matrix-713, Matrix-710, and other Matrix models.







Matrix-702 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The Matrix-702 is one of the simplest of the Matrix models, and perhaps it will be the most affordable. Other models range from $383 for the Matrix-750 to $493 for the Matrix-710

As usual, this latest Matrix ships with an open source Linux BSP, in this case built around Linux kernel 4.19.x with a BareBox bootloader and an ETX4 filesystem. Other features include gcc 8.2.0 + glibc 2.28 toolchain, web servers, embedded databases, script languages, and a text editor. You also get access to Artila’s self-maintained package repository.

The Matrix-702 ships with 512MB LPDDR2 RAM and 16GB eMMC, which appear to be installed on a compute module. There is also a bootable microSD slot inside the box that supports up to 128GB. Both 10/100 and 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet ports are available with 1.5KV magnetic isolation.







Matrix-702 mainboard detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The system provides a full-size mini-PCIe slot with micro-SIM socket that supports wireless cards including LTE/4G, 3G, WiFi/BLE, and LoRa. Dual SMA antenna holes are also available.

Other features include a real-time clock, a watchdog, 2x LEDs, a micro-USB console port, and a second serial console interface inside the box. The gateway can be powered either from a 12VDC jack or a 9-48VDC terminal block with optional 110-240VAC adapter. There is an operating range of 0 to 70°C, and a DIN-rail kit is optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Wireless Gateway Matrix-702. More information may be found in Artila’s announcement and product page.