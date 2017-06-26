Linux-ready PC/104 board runs on 6 to 7 Watts

Win Enterprises announced an “MB-83310” PC/104 SBC with a Vortex DX3 SoC, GbE, Fast Ethernet, SATA, M.2, and a -20 to 70°C operating range.



Win Enterprises has unveiled a COM-like PC/104 form-factor single board computer that runs Linux, WES7, Windows XPE, DOS 6.22, or QNX (on request) on DMP’s dual-core, 1GHz Vortex86DX3 SoC. The x86 architecture DX3 has previously been given the PC/104 treatment in the Adlink CM1-86DX3 module. The 96 x 90mm MB-83310 offers extended -20 to 70°C support, and is designed for industrial IoT domain gateways, home IoT gateways, thin clients, and NAT Routers.







MB-83310

(click image to enlarge)



The MB-83310 ships with a VortexDX3-9126 SoC with no 3D graphics, but with a low 6W TDP that supports overall module consumption of 6 to 7 Watts. You get 2GB DDR3L-1333 RAM, optional 4GB of eMMC, SATA 1.5Gbps, as well as M.2 2442 expansion.

Controllers are available for both GbE and Fast Ethernet ports, with the latter supported with PHY. There are also PC/104 and PC/104-Plus expansion connectors.

Dual display support is available via the VGA and single-channel, 18/24-bit LVDS interfaces. The module is further equipped with support for 4x USB 2.0 ports, 8-bit GPIO, audio I/O, and RS232 and RS232/422/485. The 5V module offers AT/ATX mode select via jumpers. Cable kits are optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MB-83310. More information may be found at the Win Enterprises MB-83310 product page.

