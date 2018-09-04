Linux-ready motion control system targets visual inspections

Ibase announced a rugged “MAI602-M4D80” motion control computer with 6th or 7th Gen Core CPUs and a PCIe card with 4-axis motion control and a camera. You also get 80-channel DIO and mini-PCIe expansion.



Ibase’s rugged MAI602-M4D80 computer is billed as a motion control system, borrowing features from both embedded controllers and embedded vision systems. The fanless computer is designed for “various factory production applications such as automated optical inspection, semiconductor wafer handling, packaging, and material handling systems.







MAI602-M4D80 (left) and upside down with cable organizer removed to reveal PCIe slot

The key feature is a 4-axis motion control PCIe card “that meets the performance and positioning accuracy requirements of high-performance servo/step motors,” says Ibase. The card, which is housed in an expansion unit below the main system, is further equipped with a camera integrated with a position comparison trigger.

The other major feature is an 80-channel isolated digital I/O expansion card with 48 ch. DI and 32 ch. DO. The DIO card is designed to “control and monitor the switches of surrounding digital signals and control the alarm signals,” says Ibase.

There’s also a “MAI602-B” variant that replaces the 4-axis and DIO cards with a dual slot “IP302” card with PCIe x8 and PCIe x4 slots to accommodate other control cards. The card also provides USB 2.0 and serial interfaces.







MAI602-M4D80 top view and supported Intel Core CPUs

The MAI602-M4D80 runs on a “MB300-TLP” mainboard with an Intel Q170 PCH chipset. The system offers a choice of Intel’s 7th Gen (Kaby Lake) or 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7/i5/i3 T- and TE-series desktop processors with up to 3.4GHz performance and 35W TDPs. The system runs Windows 10 or 7, as well as Ubuntu or Fedora Linux distributions.

You can load up to 32GB DDR4-2133 via dual slots and 2MB of MRAM is optional. There are dual, front-removable 2.5-inch HDD/SSD slots with RAID 0/1 support, as well as an mSATA socket. Media features include DisplayPort and DVI-I ports and an audio line-out jack.

The MAI602-M4D80 provides 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and single RS232/422/485 and RS232 COM ports. Dual GbE ports are available along with a full-size mini-PCIe slot that can be used to load Ibase’s Field Bus MotionNET modules “for extra I/O and motion control functionalities.” Dual antenna holes are available for an apparently optional WLAN module, which may also require the mini-PCIe slot.







MAI602-M4D80 mounting options (left) and port detail view

(click images to enlarge)



Designed for wall-, side-, or optional DIN-rail mounting, the MAI602-M4D80 the system is touted for its fast heat dissipation and easy installation. It features “enclosure vents that allow airflow to the internal components as well a heatpipe mechanism for fast cooling,” says Ibase.

The 275 x 140 x 117mm system has a temperature range of -10 to 60°C with air flow and -10 to 50°C without. Other ruggedization features include 0.25 grms / 5~500Hz random vibration resistance, 20 g / 11ms shock protection, and 5~90% @ 45°C, (non-condensing) humidity resistance.

The MAI602-M4D80 has a 3-pin DC-in terminal block for 24V input, and there’s both a power button and a 2-pin terminal block for hooking up an external power button. There’s also a possible optional 180W (24V @7.5A) adapter. The system provides over/under/reverse voltage protection, as well as iSMART and iAMT 11.6 support. Four LEDs are also available.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was supplied for the MAI602-M4D80. More information may be found in Ibase’s MAI602-M4D80 product page.

