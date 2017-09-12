Linux-ready module features Atom C3000 and 4x 10GbE ports

Congatec’s “Conga-B7AC” is a Linux-friendly Type 7 COM with up to a 16-core Atom C3000, and support for 4x 10GbE, 32x PCIe, and industrial temperatures.



Congatec delivered one of the first COM Express 3.0 Type 7 modules with its Conga-B7XD, based on Intel 5th Gen “Broadwell” Xeon D and Pentium processors. Now it has introduced the Conga-B7AC Type 7 module with the same 125 x 95mm dimensions, 10GbE support, Linux support, and an up to 16-core Intel Server-class SoC, but with a more power efficient Atom C3000 “Denverton” SoC. There’s also a Conga-X7/EVAL carrier board (see farther below)







Conga-B7AC

(click image to enlarge)







Atom C3000 options on the Conga-B7AC — the last three support industrial temperatures

(click image to enlarge)



The Conga-B7AC joins other recent Atom C3000 based Type 7 modules such as DFI’s DV970 and Portwell’s PCOM-B701 . The 14nm fabricated Atom C3000 is available with up to 16 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz (see chart below). The SoC also supports 4x 10GbE controllers, and can drive PCIe 3.0 x16, 16x SATA 3.0, and 4x USB 3.0 interfaces, as well as Intel’s VT-d hardware virtualization and Quick Assist compression and encryption technology. It lacks graphics support, which isn’t supported by the Type 7 spec.According to Congatec, the combination of a C3000 and 4x 10GbE ports enables “massive TCP/IP communication and storage bandwidths in real-time” in edge server devices like telecom and network equipment, including small cells, factory gateways and storage systems. The high multi-core count is particularly important for such devices, which need to “handle smaller package sizes in parallel,” says Congatec.

Rugged outdoors applications are supported on the Conga-B7AC with -40 to 85°C support, although this appears to be available only on the last three SoC models listed on the chart above. There’s also a 0 to 60°C version.







Conga-B7AC block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The Conga-B7AC supports up to 48GB of 2400MHz DDR4, including ECC RAM, via three sockets. The module provides 4x 10GbE controllers along with a Network Controller Sideband Interface (NC-SI) for connecting a baseboard management controller (BMC), thereby “allowing out-of-band remote manageability,” says Congatec.

The Atom 3000/Type 7 combo also enables extensive PCIe expansion. The up to 12x PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes and 8x PCIe Gen 2.0 lanes support system extensions including NVMe flash storage, says the company. Dual SATA III ports are available, along with 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 2x UART, and LPC, SPI, and I2C interfaces.

A TPM module is available for security, and you can also take advantage of the Congatec Board Controller. This “cloud API” helps manage distributed embedded edge servers with remotely monitoring of system health, power consumption, and environmental conditions.

The module supports a wide variety of Windows desktop and server packages, as well as an even more diverse set of Linux distros. These include RHEL 6.6 & 7.1, SuSE 11 SP4 & and 12 SP1, Fedora 22, Ubuntu 14.10, CentOS 6.6 & 7.1, and Yocto v2.0 with Linux 4.1. VxWorks and FreeBSD are also available.



Conga-X7/EVAL

The Conga-B7AC is available with an optional Conga-X7/EVAL carrier board. The 294 x 244mm board furnishes coastline ports including 4x 10GbE ports and a 10/100/1000 port, as well as 4x USB 3.0 ports and a serial port.







Conga-X7/EVAL

(click image to enlarge)



On the other end of the board you get real-world ports including a second serial port, a VGA port, a microSD slot, and a 12V DC-in jack for the ATX power supply. The detail view also shows a second GbE port, although this is not listed in the specs.

Internal I/O includes dual SATA III ports plus LPC, I2C, SMBus, fan, and GPIO. There are also several reset buttons and LEDs. Both commercial and industrial temperature versions are available.



Further information

The Conga-B7AC and Conga-X7/EVAL appear to be available now, with pricing undisclosed. More information on both may be found on Congatec’s Conga-B7AC page.

