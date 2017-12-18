Linux-ready module and carrier run Kaby Lake-H

Axiomtek’s Linux-friendly “CEM510” is a COM Express Type 6 module with Kaby Lake-H CPUs, -40 to 85ºC and triple display support, and an optional carrier.



The CEM510 updates Axiomtek’s Intel Skylake based CEM500, offering the same 125 x 95mm COM Express Type 6 form factor and almost identical features. It ships with a new “CEB94011” carrier board (see farther below).







CEM510, front and back

Designed for graphics-intensive embedded applications including automation control, medical imaging, digital signage, and gaming, the CEM510 runs Linux or Windows 10 on Intel’s 7th Generation Kaby Lake-H processors, including Xeon E3 and Core E and EQ chips running with Intel CM238, QM175, or HM175 chipsets. Listed SKUs include the 3.0/4.0GHz Xeon E3-1505M v6 (45W/35W TDPs) plus several dual-core Core i3 E and quad-core Core i7 and i5 EQ models with TDPs ranging from 25W to 45W. Other Type 6 modules with Kaby Lake-H include Aaeon’s COM-KBHB6 and Advantech’s SOM-5898

The CEM510 supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2133 with optional ECC via dual SODIMMs. The module provides 4 x SATA-600 interfaces with RAID 0/1/5/10 support, as well as a GbE controller with WoL and PXE.

Triple display support is provided with 3x DDI channels (HDMI/DisplayPort/DVI) at up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz resolution, one of which can be replaced with VGA. There is also a dual-channel LVDS interface that can be swapped out for eDP. The module is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0, 8x USB 2.0, 2x serial, HD audio, LPC, SPI, I2C, SMBus, and 4-channel DIO.







CEM510 detail views

The CEM510 offers both a PCIe x16 3.0 interface and 8x PCIe x1 connections. A watchdog and hardware monitoring are also available, along with AMT 11.0 and TPM 1.2 security. The board also supports Axiomtek’s remote management AXView 2.0 software.

The CEM500 is furnished with an AT 12V input, as well as ATX 12V and 5V inputs. The module supports temperatures of -40 to 85°C, and offers 3.5 Grms vibration resistance. A heatsink and heatspreader are optional.



CEB94011 carrier

The optional, 291 x 244mm CEB94011 carrier board supports both the CEM510 and CEM500 modules. The board extends the modules with coastline ports including a GbE port, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and an RS-232 port. Also on the coastline are HDMI, DP, DVI, and VGA ports, as well as audio jacks. An SD slot is also available.







CEB94011 (left) and detail view

The CEB94011 is further equipped with connectors for 4x SATA, SATA power, PCIe x16, 2x mini-PCIe, and DIO, among other I/O. The LPC interface has been extended with a Port 80 display interface for debugging. The board supports the same -40 to 85°C operation as the CEM510. It offers a wide-range AT/ATX power supply, and supports “Smart Battery.”



No pricing information was provided for the “coming soon” CEM510. More information on the module and the CEB94011 carrier may be found on Axiomtek’s CEM510 product page.

