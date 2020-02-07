Linux-ready mini-PC and 3.5-inch SBC get tough with Apollo Lake

WinSystems’ rugged “SYS-427” mini-PC, based on a new 3.5-inch “SBC35-427” board, runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake SoC and offers a pair each of GbE, DP, and USB 3.0 ports plus mini-PCIe, M.2, and -40 to 85C support.



Like WinSystems’ Intel Bay Trail based, 150 x 150 x 53mm SYS-ITX-N-3800, the 115 x 65 x 35mm SYS-427 is an ultra-compact mini-PC aimed at rugged industrial applications. The fanless, 0.92 kg system is not only smaller and lighter, it’s running on a faster Apollo Lake processor, offers more I/O ports and expansion interfaces, and features improved ruggedization features. The SYS-427 runs on WinSystems’ apparently new SBC35-427, a 3.5-inch SBC, which the company is showing at the upcoming Embedded World show in Nuremberg, Germany on Feb. 25-27.







SYS-427 (left) and SBC35-427

SBC35-427 and block diagram

SBC35-427 detail view

SYS-427 detail view

Both the SYS-427 mini-PC and SBC35-427 board support -40 to 85C operation and offer a wide-range 10-50VDC input and 10-year availability. The SYS-427 also provides an aluminum enclosure with IEC 60068-2-27 rated shock and IEC 60068-2-64 compliant vibration resistance plus a soldered TPM 2.0 security chip. Applications include signage, industrial IoT, energy management, and transportationWith either the mini-PC or 146 x 102mm SBC, you can run Linux or Win 10 on a choice of dual- and quad-core Atom x5 SoCs and the top-of-the-line, quad-core Atom x7-E3950 clocked at 1.6GHz/2.0GHz. Up to 8GB DDR3L is available, and there’s an empty eMMC socket with options for 16GB to 256GB. For additional storage, you get a SATA connector and a mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support.The SYS-427 and SBC35-427 are further equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x 4K-ready DisplayPorts. Two of the 4x USB 2.0 plug connectors on the SBC are redirected to front-facing ports on the mini-PC.Other coastline plug connectors on the SBC include 1x RS232, 2x RS232/422/485, 8-bit GPIO, fan, audio I/O, speaker, and dual-channel 10-bit ADC interfaces. There’s also a modular, homegrown IO80 expansion interface.

The mini-PC and SBC provide an LVDS interface with backlighting and touch support, which with the dual DPs supports triple independent displays. A watchdog and RTC with optional battery backup are also available.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SYS-427 and 3.5-inch SBC35-427. More information may be found in WinSystems’ SYS-427 announcement and product page and the SBC35-427 product page.