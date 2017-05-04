Linux-ready Mini-ITX offers Skylake and Xeon too

Advantech’s “AIMB-242” industrial Mini-ITX board ships with Intel’s 6th Gen Core EQ and Xeon E3 CPUs, and provides SATA, M.2, mini-PCIe, and PCIe expansion.



Advantech’s AIMB-242 is not a thin Mini-ITX board like the similarly 6th Gen Skylake-based AIMB-285, but it is billed as “industrial.” Advantech has already released a full-height Skylake Mini-ITX called the AIMB-275.







AIMB-242 (left) and block diagram

Unlike those models, the AIMB-242 supports quad-core Skylake EQ series with Intel QM170 chipset and a Xeon E3 model with a CM236 chipset. The EQ models include the 2.0GHz, 25W TDP Core i7-6822EQ, as well as the 2.8GHz i7-6820EQ and 2.7GHz i5-6440EQ, both with 45W TDPs. The 2.8GHz, server-class Xeon E3-1515M v5 also has a 45W TDP.

The only difference among the different models is that the Xeon supports 0 to 50°C operation while the others top out at 0 to 40°C. In all cases, 0.7m/s air flow is required. (CPU coolers are optional.) The boards also promise ESD level 4 protection.

Linux and Windows Embedded Standard 7 are supported, as well as Advantech software APIs and the WISE PaaS/RMM device remote monitoring and management software. Advantech has been claiming WISE PaaS/RMM compatibility with its products for some time now, but only this week did it formally announce availability.





AIMB-242 rear I/O view

The 170 x 170mm AIMB-242 supports up to 32GB DDR4 2133 via dual sockets, and provides dual SATA 3.0 connectors, as well as an M.2 B-key expansion interface for SSD and 3G. There are also dual mini-PCIe slots, one of which offers mSATA support, and a PCIe x16 interface.

Triple display support is provided with dual DisplayPort++ 1.2 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port, all with 4K resolution. You also get dual-channel LVDS, which can be swapped out for eDP.

Dual GbE ports are provided, as well as 8x USB 3.0 ports and an internal USB 2.0 connector. The AIMB-242 is further equipped with a coastline RS-232 port and audio jacks, plus an RS-232/422/485 interface, 8-bit GPIO, and a watchdog. Options include various cables and a Mini-ITX chassis with 150W ATX power supply.



Further information

The AIMB-242 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Advantech’s AIMB-242 announcement and product page.

