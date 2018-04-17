Linux-ready computer monitors condition of industrial equipment

Adlink’s rugged, Ubuntu-friendly “MCM-100” is a condition monitoring system for industrial machines that offers an Intel Apollo Lake SoC and a 24-bit analog sampling input for up to 128kS/s frequencies.



The MCM-100 appears to be the first “machine condition monitoring edge platform” ever to appear on LinuxGizmos, although it’s similar in many ways to other data acquisition computers. The embedded computer provides 24-bit data sampling to provide “continuous 24/7 data collection and vibration measurement with maximized precision and sampling rates.” Targeted devices for data acquisition and vibration measurement include rotating machinery such as lifting devices, vacuum pumps, and air compressors, as well as tooling and plant and automation equipment.







MCM-100 (left) and detail view

The MCM-100 combines data collection, vibration analysis algorithms, computation, and network connection tasking in a single system. By replacing conventional manual inspection methods with 24/7 online monitoring and failure prediction, the system helps achieve accurate control of machine status “and responsive maintenance in real time,” claims Adlink. As a result, you can avoid costly machine failure downtime that can last days, says the company.

The highlight of the MCM-100 is its four-channel, 24-bit resolution vibration measurement subsystem, which captures signals at up to 128kS/s. The system delivers “significantly more vibration data for analysis” than conventional 12- or 16-bit solutions which top off at 20kS/s or less, says Adlink.

Numerous specs for the measurement subsystem include a 100dB dynamic range and programmable DIO. Adlink makes special note of the “built-in IEPE 2mA excitation current source on each channel requiring no additional signal conditioning.”







Phoenix GM Lite Rotary Machine Condition Monitoring Application

An optional Phoenix GM Lite Rotary Machine Condition Monitoring Application controls the 4-channel sampling at pre-defined intervals. The software displays acceleration waveform and FFT, and offers customizable threshold settings, which default to ISO 10816. Trend displays, report generation, and automatic OA calculations are also available.

Otherwise, the MCM-100 is much like any other rugged embedded computer. The 183 x 110 x 83.1mm aluminum alloy system supports 0 to 55°C temperatures. It offers vibration resistance at 5 Grms, 5-500 Hz, 3 axes, and shock resistance at 100 G, half sine 11ms duration, both with an mSATA SSD. The DIN-rail and wall-mountable system offers EMC and ESD protections.

The system runs Ubuntu, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, or Windows 10 IoT on a quad-core, 1.6GHz/2.0GHz Atom x7-E3950 with 12W TDP from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. The system ships with 2GB DDR3L-1066 RAM and a factory installed 128GB mSATA SSD.

Dual GbE ports are onboard, along with 2x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0 host ports. Other features include a DisplayPort and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. Dual mini-PCIe slots and a micro-SIM slot support optional WiFi and 4G LTE kits.

The system has an optional ICP “PCB 603C01” accelerometer with specs including IMI_603C01, 100mV/g, and 0.5 to 10kHz. The accelerometer’s magnetic mounting and 10-foot cable allow “easy relocation to any test point, avoiding the cost and effort of non-adjustable tapping meters,” says Adlink.



Further information

The MCM-100 appears to be available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Adlink’s MCM-100 product page.

