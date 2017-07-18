Linux-ready COM supports up to 16-core Xeon-D

Portwell’s “PCOM-B700G” is a COM Express Type 7 Basic module with Intel’s 5th Gen Xeon or Pentium CPUs, plus dual 10GbE ports and up to 32x PCIe links.



Portwell has launched its first COM Express Type 7 module, which features COM Express 3.0. Like other Type 7 modules, the PCOM-B700G offers a choice of server-class Xeon D-1500 and Pentium processors from Intel’s 5th Generation “Broadwell-DE” family.

Like Advantech’s SOM-5991, Adlink’s Express-BD7, and Congatec’s Conga-B7XD, this is a 125 x 95mm Type 7 Basic module. Like all these modules, the PCOM-B700G follows the Type 7 template of trading in all the graphics interfaces for up to four 10GbE ports and a total of 32 PCIe lanes. The module follows Portwell’s earlier Broadwell-DE Type 6 Basic PCOM-B634VG.







PCOM-B700G, front and back

PCOM-B700G specs for CPU/memory (left) and I/O

PCOM-B700G block diagram

The PCOM-B700G runs Windows 7/8/8.1/10, as well as Fedora 22, Ubuntu 15.04, and CentOS 7 Linux distributions, on 5th Gen Pentiums ranging up to a quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.20 GHz Pentium D1519 with 25W TDP. It also supports a range of Xeons up to a 16-core, 1.30GHz/2.10GHz Xeon D-1577 with 45W TDP (see table below). Some of these SoCs let the module run at -40 to 85°C, while the others are limited to a 0 to 60°C range.Like the Conga-B7XD, the PCOM-B700G supports up to 48GB of DDR4-2133, including ECC RAM, via 3x sockets. Although Portwell failed to add it to the spec list above, the product page and block diagram notes the presence of 2x 10GbE ports in addition to the single GbE port.The PCOM-B700G is further equipped with 2x SATA III interfaces and 8x USB ports, 4x of which support USB 3.0. Other I/O includes 2x serial, 8x GPIO, and I2C and SMBus. PCIe expansion includes a PCIe 3.0 x16 PEG interface, as well as a single PCIe 3.0 x4 and 8x PCIe 2.0 x1 connection. There’s also a 12V power supply and optional TPM 1.2



PCOM-C700 carrier

The PCOM-B700G module is available with a new Type 7 carrier board called the PCOM-C700. The 305 x 244mm, ATX form factor board has yet to be fully documented, but is said to offer 4x 10GbE ports, plus “fiber phys, NC-SI interface,” says Portwell.







PCOM-C700

Other features include USB 3.0, SATA, GPIO, and up to 32x PCIe lanes. The PCOM-C700 supports console redirection, as well as “ASPEED’s AST2500 server management processor with advanced BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) features.”



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PCOM-B700G module and PCOM-C700 carrier. More information may be found in Portwell’s PCOM-B700G and PCOM-C700 product pages.

