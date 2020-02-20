Linux-ready Apollo Lake panel PC has IP65 protection

WinSystems’ IP65-protected, 12-inch “PPC12-427” capacitive panel PC runs on an Apollo Lake SoC with up to 8GB DDR3L ECC RAM, 2x GbE, 2x 4K DP, 4x USB, and -30 to 85°C support.



Grand Prairie, Texas based WinSystems has announced a fanless, 12.1-inch, panel PC designed for signage, kiosk, food service, and industrial IoT HMI applications. The “made in the US” PPC12-427 runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Apollo Lake processors up to the quad-core, 1.6GHz/2GHz Atom x7-E3950. The PPC12-427 appears to be driven by a modified version of WinSystems’ recently announced SBC35-427, a 3.5-inch Apollo Lake SBC that also drives its SYS-427 mini-PC.







PPC12-427 detail views









SBC35-427 detail views





Unlike WinSystems’ Bay Trail based, 10.4 or 19-inch PPC65B-1x panel PC, the PPC12-427 uses capacitive multi-touch rather than resistive technology. No screen resolution was listed for the LVDS-driven, backlit 12-inch touchscreen. You can combine it with dual 4K-ready DisplayPorts for triple simultaneous displays.The front panel and bezel are IP65-protected against dust, water, or airborne contaminants, and the system can withstand “low-pressure wash downs.” Other ruggedization features on the 330 x 250 x 55.6mm system include -30 to 85°C support, a wide-range, 10-50VDC input via a terminal block, support for up to 8GB ECC DDR3L RAM, and a soldered TPM 2.0 security chip.

There’s also an “mSATA socket with optional soldered-down eMMC.” It’s unclear if this refers to the unspecified amount of eMMC listed in the specs or the sole mini-PCIe slot, which has mSATA support. On the SBC35-427, you can order between 16GB to 256GB of eMMC. The PPC12-427 also has a SATA connector with SATA power.







PPC12-427 front panel and block diagram





The PPC12-427 is equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. Internally, there are an additional 2x USB 2.0, 2x RS232/422/485, 1x RS232, 8-bit GPIO, HD audio, and 2x ADC interfaces. In addition to the mini-PCIe slot, there’s an M.2 E-key 2230 socket and a homegrown IO80 expansion interface.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the PPC12-427. More information may be found in WinSystems’ announcement and product page.