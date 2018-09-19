Linux-ready Apollo Lake mini-PC offers optional Movidius AI

Aaeon’s rugged “Boxer-6405” mini-PC features an Apollo Lake SoC plus 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 3x or 4x serial, and an HDMI port. Options including SATA, wireless, and an UP AI Core card with Movidius technology.



Aaeon announced a Boxer-6405 mini-PC that will be unveiled at the 20th China International Industry Fair, held Sep. 19-23 at the Shanghai National Exhibition Center. The compact embedded system will be demonstrated along with the UP AI Vision Kit at Aaeon’s Smart Factory Artificial Intelligence Edge Computing display.







Boxer-6405, front and back

(click images to enlarge)





UP AI Core

The Boxer-6405 is promoted as an AI box since you can optionally populate one of the mini-PCIe slots with Aaeon’s UP AI Core mini-PCIe accelerator card, which integrates the equivalent of an Intel Movidius Neural Compute Stick. The UP AI Core comes standard on the Ubuntu-driven UP AI Vision Kit, which is built around an UP Squared SBC and a USB Vision camera and is designed as the official development kit for the UP AI Edge family of products built around a new UP Core Plus SBC.

The Boxer-6405 joins other AI-enabled, compact embedded systems from Aaeon including the AIOT-IP6801 and Boxer-8120AI. Like the Boxer-6405, the AIOT-IP6801 is optionally available with an UP AI Core card on its internal UP Squared SBC. The Boxer-8120AI runs on an AI-enabled Nvidia Jetson TX2 module.



Inside the Boxer-6405

Like the UP Core Plus and AIOT-IP6801, the 166 x 106.6 x 37mm, 1.4 kilogram Boxer-6405 is equipped with a choice of Intel Apollo Lake SoCs. In this case, you can run Linux, Windows 10, or Windows 10 IoT on a dual-core Celeron N3350 or quad-core Pentium N4200. There’s also a larger (166 x 106.6 x 42mm) Boxer-6405M model that adds a fourth serial port and SATA bay. This 1.6 kg box is otherwise identical.







Boxer-6405 front view (left) and rear view of Boxer-6405M

(click images to enlarge)







Boxer-6405 detail views

(click images to enlarge)







Boxer-6405M detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The Boxer-6405 supports up to 8GB of DDR3L-1867 RAM and provides mSATA storage and the Boxer-6405M also provides the SATA bay. The mSATA socket appears to be in addition to the half-size mini-PCIe slot with mSATA and PCIe support. There’s also a full-size mini-PCIe slot with “PCIe/USB/SIM” support, which suggests that a SIM card slot is onboard. Dual antenna connectors are also available.The Boxer-6405 is further equipped with 2x Intel GbE ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and 3x RS-232/422/485 DB9 ports with automatic flow control. There’s also an HDMI 1.4b port, a VGA port, dual audio jacks, and dual LEDs.The wall-mountable Boxer-6405 is equipped with a 9-24V, 3-pin Phoenix DC input, which can be swapped out for a lockable DC jack. There’s also an internal power input, a power switch, and a remote on/off capability.

The system provides a -30 to 60°C range and offers anti-vibration resistance listed as 3 Grms, 5~500Hz with mSATA. The Boxer-6405M drops to 1 Grms, 5~500Hz when an HDD is onboard. Options include WiFi and 4G modules with antennas and a DIN-rail kit.



Further information

The Boxer-6405 and Boxer-6405M appear to be available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found on Aaeon’s Boxer-6405 and Boxer-6405M product pages.